UBC In The News
On Alien Worlds, Some of the Plants Might Want to Eat You (If You’re a Bug)
Air & Space Magazine discussed a new study by researchers at UBC botany and the University of Wisconsin-Madison which identified a new carnivorous plant for the first time in 20 years. Study author Dr. Qianshi Lin was quoted.
Air & Space Magazine
Cougar study aims to research impact of wildfires and human encroachment in southern B.C.
A research project led by UBC Okanagan students and faculty aims to study the impact of wildfires and human activity on the habitats and feeding habits of cougars in the southern Interior. Project lead Siobhan Darlington was quoted.
CBC
Reversing Type 2 diabetes: New UBCO study indicates diet can help reverse Type 2 diabetes
A joint study between researchers from UBC and University of Teesside found that people can effectively control their Type 2 diabetes through diet. Study co-author Dr. Jonathan Little, a professor at UBCO’s school of health and exercise sciences, was quoted.
Castanet
Small Fry: Peru’s fishermen battle China’s overseas fleet
Dr. Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, gave comments on China’s fishing industry and how it is part of the country’s geopolitical push to secure access to the world’s dwindling natural resources.
Seattle Times, Washington Post, U.S. News
Costco is limiting how much toilet paper you can buy again
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor commented on how Costco’s move to limit toilet paper sales due to supply disruptions and shortages could lead to more panic buying.
CNN via ABC-57
Michael Kovrig, Michael Spavor freed from China after Meng Wanzhou released: Trudeau
UBC political science professor Dr. Yves Tiberghien commented on how closely linked Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were to the Meng Wanzhou case and the likelihood the two Michaels were brought up in negotiations on the deal.
Global News
Could release of 2 Michaels, Meng Wanzhou thaw Canada-China relations? Experts are mixed
UBC political science professor Dr. Yves Tiberghien and Dr. Michael Byers, a professor and Canada Research Chair in Global Politics and International Law at UBC, commented on the release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor and what it might mean for Canada’s relationship with China.
Tiberghien: Global News, CBC
Byers: Canadian Press via Vancouver Sun, Saanich News, Times Colonist
B.C. businesses, academics and community groups to reassess working in China: academic
Dr. Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, spoke about Ottawa’s next geopolitical steps after the release of the two Michaels and Meng Wanzhou, including big questions on how to deal with Huawei.
Vancouver Sun
Indigenous organizations conflicted about Catholic bishops' apology
Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, director of UBC’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, gave her comments on a public apology the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops issued to Indigenous people in Canada for the suffering endured at residential schools.
CBC, The Star, Globe and Mail
Thousands More Haitians Are Heading to the US-Mexico Border
UBC department of anthropology PhD student Caitlyn Yates, whose research focuses on migration, commented on the more than 20,000 Haitians who are trekking upward through Central America to the U.S.-Mexico border.
VICE
Old-growth logging in endangered Alberta caribou habitat ‘flies in the face of common sense,’ critics say
UBC forestry professor Dr. Cole Burton spoke about the importance of habitat protections and short-term actions, including predator control and penning, which are intended to buy time for threatened caribou populations to recover.
The Narwhal
A focus on customer convenience put this Vancouver furniture retailer in the perfect spot to meet surging pandemic demand
Dr. Chunhua Wu, an associate professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business commented on how COVID-19 lockdowns shifted consumer channel choices and boosted demand for furniture retailer Article’s products.
Globe and Mail
Working out a global rethink: COVID-influenced work from home phenomenon likely to stick
Dr. Lynn Alden, a professor in UBC’s department of psychology, spoke about the apprehension and anxiety people may have about going back to the office after more than a year of working from home.
Vancouver Sun
Container crunch could add to price pressures, Port of Vancouver warns
Trevor D. Heaver, a professor emeritus at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on severe backlogs being faced at ocean ports worldwide where ships are waiting days or weeks to unload cargo as a result of changes in consumer demand during the pandemic.
The Financial Post
How sex toy habits changed in the pandemic (especially demand for quiet ones)
Dr. Lori Brotto, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, discussed her recent study which found that people were less inclined to engage in sexual behaviour as the pandemic restrictions loosened.
Globe and Mail
Braving the new world of campus: How to navigate the exciting and scary transition to university
Aashna Josh, the UBC Alma Mater Society sexual support centre manager, spoke about the importance of universities engaging their communities in conversations about boundaries and consent.
CBC
This feminist witch introduced California to Goddess worship
UBC anthropology professor Dr. Sabina Magliocco gave comments on Zsuzsanna Budapest, who is known for originating a Goddess-oriented witchcraft called Dianic Wicca and has written 13 books.
The Frederick News-Post
Climate change and biodiversity need to be tackled in tandem to effect real change, experts say
Dr. William Cheung, a UBC professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, commented on the significance of a report published in July which considered the impact of climate change and biodiversity loss to the global environment.
Capital Current
Renewed WTO talks on subsidies zero in on overcapacity, overfishing
Dr. Rashid Sumaila, University Killam professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and the school of public policy and global affairs, gave comments on the importance of working to uphold up an agreement in the WTO negotiations on harmful fishing subsidies.
Sea Food Source
World-renowned UBC fisheries scientist Daniel Pauly is the subject of a new biography
Dr. Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, was quoted in an article discussing a recent book written by David Gremillet about his life and work titled The Ocean’s Whistleblower.
Georgia Straight
Rainforest Trail Run reconnects Indigenous communities to the 'holistic' health of their culture
Vancouver Sun interviewed Dr. Rosalin Miles, a research associate in Indigenous studies at UBC’s school of kinesiology, who ran in the second Rainforest Trail Run, a five- and 10-kilometre race encouraging physical activity among people in Indigenous communities.
Vancouver Sun
Collective grief can help UBC heal after death of students: Psych prof
News1130 spoke to Dr. Benjamin Cheung, a lecturer in the department of psychology, about the impact the death of two 18-year-old students may have on the UBC community and resources for grief support and healing.
News1130
Extreme Psychological Behavior During A Pandemic? It's All Happened Before
Texas Public Radio spoke with UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor about his book The Psychology of Pandemics: Preparing for the next global outbreak of infectious disease.
Texas Public Radio
B.C. sees record number of COVID-19 tests as restrictions lift
Dr. Bradley Quon, an associate professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, discussed why there is a rise in COVID-19 testing in B.C. and says “the increased [social] interactions are undoubtedly leading to dissemination of just common respiratory viruses.”
CBC
COVID-19 cases in kids have jumped dramatically in B.C. with Delta variant and a return to school
Dr. Sarah Otto, Killam university professor in evolutionary biology at UBC, discussed the latest data showing an increase in COVID-19 cases in children under 10-years-old and how best to keep cases low.
Vancouver Sun
‘It’s really frustrating’: BCTF fears more school closures due to lack of COVID safety measures
UBC mathematics professor Dr. Daniel Coombs discussed COVID-19 modelling and transmission in B.C. schools.
Maple Ridge News
The COVID vaccine passport and Charter rights
Salima Semnani, a UBC lecturer in the Peter A. Allard School of Law, spoke with Cortes Currents about vaccine passports. She said “though they believe vaccine passports violate Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms, anti-vaxxers will find this very difficult to prove in court.”
Cortes Currents
Taiwan’s COVID-19 vaccine struggles
UBC political scientist Dr. Yves Tiberghien and Jackie Jiaqi Zhao, a Juris Doctor candidate in the Peter A. Allard School of Law, discussed Taiwan’s journey handling the COVID-19 pandemic and shared lessons that emerged from Taiwan’s recent experience with COVID-19.
East Asia Forum
Op-Ed: To make homeownership affordable again in California, rethink the suburbs
An L.A. Times op-ed mentioned UBC school of architecture and landscape architecture professor Patrick Condon’s research which shows that up-zoning (allowing more units in residential zones) in Vancouver has not resulted in less expensive housing.
Los Angeles Times
2 UBC students dead after vehicle veers onto campus sidewalk
Police and emergency crews responded early Sunday morning to a serious crash that killed two pedestrians at UBC’s Point Grey campus. A statement from UBC president Prof. Santa J. Ono was quoted.
CTV News, CBC, The Province, Global News, News 1130, Vancouver Sun, Times Colonist, Guelph Today, Terrace Standard, Vernon Matters, Abbotsford News, Castanet, CityNews, The Star