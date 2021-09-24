UBC experts on Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou has entered into a deferred prosecution agreement in U.S.
UBC experts are available to comment.
Prof. Michael Byers
Professor, Department of Political Science
Canada Research Chair in Global Politics and International Law
Email: michael.byers@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, French
- International law, international relations, Canadian foreign policy, Canada-U.S. relations
Prof. Jie Cheng (she/her)
Associate Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law
Tel: 604-827-4765
Email: jcheng@allard.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, Mandarin
- Chinese law, Hong Kong Basic Law and comparative constitutional law
Prof. Yves Tiberghien (he/him)
Professor, Department of Political Science
Email: yves.tiberghien@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, French
- Comparative framework with previous cases of plea deals, large geopolitical context