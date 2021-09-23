UBC In The News
Coral reefs and their benefits have declined by half since the 1950s
The Independent discussed research by Dr. Tyler Eddy, conducted when he was an Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries (IOF) research associate, and IOF director Dr. William Cheung, which found that global coverage of living corals had declined by about half since the 1950s.
The Independent
Vancouver has the highest rate of rental eviction in Canada, study finds
A new UBC report found that Metro Vancouver has the highest residential rental eviction rates in Canada, almost double that of the second highest city (Toronto). Stories quoted Craig Jones, the research co-ordinator of UBC’s Balanced Supply of Housing research cluster, and UBC economics researchers Silas Xuereb and Dr. Andrea Craig.
Global News, Burnaby Now
New UBC tool aims to bridge gap between housing needs and availability
UBC housing expert Dr. Penny Gurstein in the faculty of applied science discussed a new tool developed by her team to identify sites that can be used to bridge the gap between housing needs and potential building sites in specific communities.
CKTZ 89.5 (Cortes Radio)
Pandemic election's count of special ballots may take until Friday to complete
Dr. Richard Johnston, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of political science, commented on the potential impact special ballots may have on Liberal and NDP seats in the election results.
Vancouver Sun
B.C. Conservatives who voted against banning 'conversion therapy' ousted
UBC political scientist Dr. Max Cameron commented on the decline in Conservative support from voters in B.C., specifically in Metro Vancouver, and points to their political leanings as a challenge to their campaign in the recent election.
News1130
Conservative vote plunged in Canada’s most Chinese electorates. Did party pay price for tough stance on Beijing?
Dr. Michael Byers, a professor and Canada Research Chair in Global Politics and International Law at UBC, discussed his scepticism of the impact of perceived efforts by the Chinese state to interfere in the Canadian vote.
South China Morning Post
Here's how the housing landscape could change under a newly re-elected Liberal government
Dr. Tom Davidoff, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, and Dr. Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health and founder of advocacy group Generation Squeeze, discussed the Liberal platform and what it might mean for housing in the next few years. Both said they didn’t think any parties put forward anything that could revolutionize housing affordability in Canada.
CBC News
B.C. government to mandate items such as mattresses and EV batteries are recyclable by 2023
Dr. Nemkumar Banthia, an engineering professor and senior Canada research chair at UBC’s faculty of applied science, commented on how building the ease of recycling in a product is important but more attention needs to be paid to the recycling process.
Saanich News, Sooke News Mirror, Oak Bay News
Survivors of sexual violence at Western University spark nationwide conversations
Aashna Josh, the UBC Alma Mater Society sexual support centre manager, commented on how sexual violence is a cultural problem. She discussed the services and work being done, and still needed, on university campuses across Canada to address sexual violence.
News1130, CityNews
Douglas Todd: Alcohol’s role in communal connection, creativity gets a toast in UBC prof’s new book
The Vancouver Sun and The Province discussed a new book written by UBC philosophy professor Dr. Edward Slingerland, titled Drunk: How We Sipped, Danced and Stumbled Our Way to Civilization, which explains how alcohol has lubricated innovation and social trust through history.
Vancouver Sun, The Province
UBC grad quits corporate job to paint gorgeous landscapes of BC
UBC alum Meg O’Hara discusses her journey creating paintings of landscapes inspired by her passion for skiing and how that led her to recently being awarded BC Business’ 30 under 30 award and called “the foremost artist in the ski industry,” by Entrepreneur magazine.
Daily Hive