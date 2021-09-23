Here's how the housing landscape could change under a newly re-elected Liberal government

Dr. Tom Davidoff, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, and Dr. Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health and founder of advocacy group Generation Squeeze, discussed the Liberal platform and what it might mean for housing in the next few years. Both said they didn’t think any parties put forward anything that could revolutionize housing affordability in Canada.

CBC News