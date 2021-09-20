UBC In The News
The Planet Has Lost Half of Its Coral Reefs Since 1950
Several outlets discussed research by Dr. Tyler Eddy, conducted when he was an Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries (IOF) research associate and IOF director Dr. William Cheung, which found that global coverage of living corals had declined by about half since the 1950s. Coral reefs’ capacity to provide ecosystem services relied on by millions of people worldwide had similarly declined.
The Canadian Press via The Globe and Mail, Star Vancouver, Times Colonist, The Peterborough Examiner, Castanet, Winnipeg Free Press, Lethbridge News Now, Sudbury.com, Global News, CTV News, The Guardian, Smithsonian Magazine, Daily Mail, Mongabay, Inside Climate News, Environmental News Network, Earth.com
Vancouver thought it had coexisting with coyotes figured out. Then people started getting attacked in Stanley Park
Star Vancouver mentioned research by UBC alum Kristine Webber about the public perception of urban coyotes, and by UBC master of geography alum Lillian Ford about a historical geography of coyote migration. The story also mentioned a petition by UBC student Lani Pulsifer calling for the cull of coyotes to end.
Star Vancouver
Expert panel to combat vaccine hesitancy in B.C. through free online event
The North Shore News highlighted an upcoming UBC-hosted expert panel of coronavirus researchers aimed at helping combat vaccine hesitancy in B.C. communities. Dr. Sarah Otto was quoted, saying the majority of those unvaccinated prior to the announcement of the BC Vaccine Card still had not registered or visited a drop-in clinic as of Sept. 15. UBC student Emilie Wang discussed what attendees might find useful.
North Shore News, Victoria News
Do We Need Humans for That Job? Automation Booms After COVID
NBC Bay Area mentioned University of Zurich and UBC research, which found that jobless recoveries of the past 35 years, in which economic output rebounded from recessions faster than employment, could be explained by the loss of jobs vulnerable to automation.
NBC Bay Area
With no incumbent, Vancouver Granville is the federal election battleground for affordable housing
Dr. Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health and founder of advocacy group Generation Squeeze, commented on how the main party platforms are, and aren’t, addressing the real estate crisis.
The Globe and Mail
Affordable housing is a priority for many voters, so how do the party platforms measure up?
Associate professor in Sauder School of Business Dr. Thomas Davidoff, director of the UBC Centre for Urban Economics and Real Estate, commented on housing availability and affordability in Canada and how the pandemic has affected this.
CBC News
The federal election might not have a clear winner Monday night — here's why
Dr. Richard Johnston, a professor emeritus in the department of political science, commented on the factors affecting whether a result could be called on Monday night or not.
CBC News
Election 2021: 'Exponential' increase in early B.C. voters could sway seats in Ottawa
UBC political science professor Dr. Richard Johnston commented on a potential delay in calling a winner on election day due to the bulk of the B.C. ballots mailed in.
Vancouver Sun
If this election is the 'most important,' which one was the least?
UBC political science professor emeritus Dr. R. Kenneth Carty discussed the 1953 election result, a fourth successive majority for Liberals under Louis St. Laurent.
Maclean’s
Singh defends NDP’s climate plan, says Liberal policy not good enough
UBC political scientist Kathryn Harrison commented on the climate policies of the NDP, Liberals and Conservatives, including missteps she believes the NDP may have made.
Canadian Press via Global News, National Post, The Weather Network, Welland Tribune, Penticton Herald
Now, every election is a climate election and every vote, a climate vote
UBC political scientist Kathryn Harrison was quoted discussing the credibility of the federal parties’ plans to meet Canada’s Paris Agreement climate targets.
National Observer
CN, CP railways were pressed by shareholders on climate action months before Lytton fire
Dr. Carol Liao, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law and director of UBC’s Centre for Business Law, discussed how climate change is forcing fundamental shifts in how companies do business and how some companies are adapting.
The Narwhal
Election 2021: None of federal parties are proposing to do enough on housing: Report
Dr. Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health and founder of advocacy group Generation Squeeze, discussed a new analysis by the group of which federal party’s platform best ensures housing affordability for all Canadians.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, Edmonton Journal
Who is to blame for aggressive coyotes in Stanley Park?
Dr. Edward Kroc, a professor in the department of educational and counselling psychology, and special education, said the Vancouver Park Board was not maintaining a healthy ecosystem in the park. He believes the cull should be halted and the coyote population studied.
CTV News
Do endorsements from Obama, Clinton constitute election interference?
UBC political science professor Maxwell Cameron commented on whether tweets by American politicians would constitute election interference.
CTV News
Trudeaus agreed to father's book being published by Chinese Communist-run company in 2005
Dr. Paul Evans, a professor in the school of public policy and global affairs, commented on the common practice of issuing versions of books on world leaders considered important or “empathetic” to China.
Melfort Journal, Chatham-Kent This Week, The Kingston Whig-Standard
Canada federal election 2021: 'The deck is stacked against' Green Party, especially with late platform release, experts say
UBC political science professor Gerald Baier commented on the Green Party’s climate change policies and chances in the election.
Yahoo News!
This feminist witch introduced California to Goddess worship
Dr. Sabina Magliocco, a professor in UBC’s department of anthropology, commented on the role of Zsuzsanna Budapest in the history of witchcraft.
Los Angeles Times
Why Canadian elections aren’t following the polarized US example
UBC political science professor Maxwell Cameron commented on the tone of the current election, including that it is not a particularly polarized election across a wide range of issues.
The Christian Science Monitor
Harassment Silence
UBC sociology professor Dr. Jennifer Berdahl discusses why silence is so often the norm in workplaces where harassment happens.
BYU Radio
Trudeau's future on the line as Canadians vote in pandemic election
UBC political science professor Maxwell Cameron commented on the lack of polarization in the election regarding issues.
AFP via New Straits Times
What does a vaccine mandate actually look like on campus?
Dr. Kelly McNagny, a professor in UBC’s department of medical genetics, commented on how COVID-19 measures could work on post-secondary campuses in Canada.
University Affairs
The Pacific Northwest, strong and free: On the inevitable rise of Cascadia
Dr. Jonathan Fink, a visiting professor in UBC’s office of the vice-president of research and innovation, commented on how transformative a Cascadian high-speed train from Vancouver to Portland would be.
Globe and Mail
EDITORIAL: Rutgers green spaces should serve as model for surrounding neighborhoods
UBC forestry professor Dr. Cecil Konijnendijk was quoted talking about the benefits of introducing more parks and trees into concrete jungles.
Daily Targum
Join Angela Sterritt at a discussion about the physical, mental and financial costs of caregiving
CBC highlighted an event hosted by Angela Sterritt featuring a panel of UBC experts discussing the complex reality of caregiving in society.
CBC
MOA's Sound House returns to mark Orange Shirt Day
UBC’s Museum of Anthropology launches the third season of its Sound House series with a night of poetry, hip-hop and spoken-word to mark Orange Shirt Day and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30.
Georgia Straight