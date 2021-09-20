Expert panel to combat vaccine hesitancy in B.C. through free online event

The North Shore News highlighted an upcoming UBC-hosted expert panel of coronavirus researchers aimed at helping combat vaccine hesitancy in B.C. communities. Dr. Sarah Otto was quoted, saying the majority of those unvaccinated prior to the announcement of the BC Vaccine Card still had not registered or visited a drop-in clinic as of Sept. 15. UBC student Emilie Wang discussed what attendees might find useful.

