UBC experts on 2021 Canadian federal election Media Advisories

UBC experts are available to comment on various federal election issues.

Canadian politics

Prof. Max Cameron

Professor, Department of Political Science

Tel: 604-786-0992

Email: max.cameron@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Spanish

Democracy, democratic reform, electoral reform

Prof. Kathryn Harrison (she/her)

Professor, Department of Political Science

Tel: 778-968-4923

Email: kathryn.harrison@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Climate and energy, federalism

Dr. Richard Johnston

Professor Emeritus, Department of Political Science

Cell: 778-387-3425

Email: richard.johnston@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Elections, public opinion, representation

Grace Nosek (she/her)

PhD candidate, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Email: grace.nosek@gmail.com

Interview language(s): English

Elections/public opinion, environmental politics, government and democratic Institutions, youth voter turnout

Dr. Christopher Tenove

Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Political Science

Email: cjtenove@mail.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Online disinformation and harassment in elections, and how it affects politicians and journalists. He previously co-authored a report, which examines incivility on social media in the 2019 federal election campaign and beyond: Trolled on the Campaign Trail: Online Incivility and Abuse in Canadian Politics.

Dr. Allan Tupper

Professor, Department of Political Science

Email: allan.tupper@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Canadian politics, Western Canadian politics, political parties in Canada, government ethics

Economy

Prof. Werner Antweiler

Associate Professor, Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604-822-8484

Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Environment, energy/electricity and climate change policies, electrification of mobility and public transit, international trade

Dr. Thomas Davidoff

Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Housing, real estate, mortgages

*unavailable Aug. 18, Aug. 24 to 28

Dr. Paul Kershaw

Associate Professor, School of Population & Public Health

Tel: 604-761-4583

Email: paul.kershaw@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Child care funding, generational fairness, including policy related to affordability, debt, housing, taxes, families and health care, election budget, youth engagement in political process

Dr. Kevin Milligan

Professor, Vancouver School of Economics

Email: kevin.milligan@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Taxes, debt and deficit, inflation

*unavailable until Aug. 24

Adam Pankratz

Lecturer, UBC Sauder School of Business

Cell: 778-320-2187

Email: adam.pankratz@sauder.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, French

Vancouver and Burnaby ridings, TMX Pipeline, resource development and the environment, federal party platforms and strategies

Prof. Tsur Somerville

Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Cell: 604-329-4585

Email: tsur.somerville@sauder.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Housing, mortgage markets, real estate

Environment and climate change

Prof. Kai Chan (he/him)

Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability and Institute for Oceans and Fisheries

Email: kaichan@ires.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Climate change, sustainability, climate policy, biodiversity conservation, environmental policy

Prof. Simon Donner

Professor, Department of Geography

Email: simon.donner@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

General climate science, climate change, science policy, climate policy, energy and the environment

Prof. Kevin Hanna

Associate Professor, Department of Earth, Environment and Geographic Sciences

Email: kevin.hanna@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Climate change policy and climate change adaptation, wildfire planning and impacts, environmental impact assessment (e.g., Bill C69), energy policy and energy projects

*unavailable between Sept. 27 and Oct. 8

Dr. George Hoberg

Professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Email: george.hoberg@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Energy and environmental policies, including climate policy

Dr. Stephen Sheppard (he/him)

Professor Emeritus, Department of Forestry Resources Management

Tel: 778-997-7292

Email: stephen.sheppard@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Climate change action plans for communities, public perceptions and communications on climate change, combatting climate anxiety through positive change on the ground, community engagement on climate change, visualizing future climate change scenarios and solutions

Renewable energy, urban forestry/nature-based solutions, heat wave, public support for government policies on climate change.

Dr. Jiaying Zhao (she/her)

Associate Professor, Department of Psychology and the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability

Email: jiaying.zhao@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Mandarin

Behaviour change, psychology of climate change, communication

Health care

Prof. Michael Law (he/him)

Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Tel: 604-849-6048

Email: michael.law@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Pharmacare, prescription drug coverage, prescription drug costs

Prof. Steve Morgan (he/him)

Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Email: steve.morgan@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Health care policy, national pharmacare, the Canada Health Transfer, home care and dental care

Health communications and media

Dr. Devon Greyson

Assistant Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Email: devon.greyson@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Vaccine communication, confidence/hesitancy, uptake, and policy (mandates, passports, etc.), public health communication, health misinformation and disinformation

*unavailable on Wednesday afternoons in Sept.

Dr. Heidi Tworek (she/her)

Associate Professor, Department of History and School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Tel: 617-905-2321

Email: heidi.tworek@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, German

Communications around COVID-19 and vaccines, online harassment of political candidates, social media and elections, foreign interference in elections, disinformation and hate speech, social media regulation

Housing

Prof. Penny Gurstein

Professor, School of Community and Regional Planning (SCARP)

Tel: 604-319-0242

Email: penny.gurstein@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Affordable housing issues and solutions, community (social) housing

