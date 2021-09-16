UBC In The News
Light pollution on the planet
CKNW spoke with Dr. Aaron Boley, a professor in UBC’s department of physics and astronomy, about new research co-led by UBC which determined that the launch of satellites like SpaceX’s StarLink will create more light pollution that will impact night sky viewers in Canadian cities.
CKNW (starts at the 43:08 mark)
Metro Vancouver is the eviction capital of Canada, first-of-its-kind study suggests
A new report from UBC’s Housing Research Collaborative has found the eviction rate in Vancouver was 10.5 per cent during a five-year period ending in 2018, compared to 5.8 per cent in Toronto and 4.2 per cent in Montreal. UBC researcher Silas Xuereb and co-supervisor Craig Jones provided comments.
CTV News, CBC
Warming seas cut marine mammals’ survival chances
A new UBC study looked at how climate change threatens the prey base of Arctic marine predators. Study authors Katie Florko and Dr. Travis Tai at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries were quoted.
Eco-Business
Fish consumption to double by 2050, according to new report
Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila, University Killam professor and Canada Research Chair in Interdisciplinary Ocean and Fisheries Economics at UBC, co-authored a study which found that the world is likely to eat twice as much fish and aquatic foods by 2050 compared to 2015. He was quoted discussing improving the supply of blue foods and re-directing exports.
New Food Magazine
Election 2021: Climate advocates hope strategic voting can push preferred candidates to the top in key B.C. ridings
UBC political scientist Dr. Kathryn Harrison commented on environmental organizations working to garner votes for certain candidates and cautioned that it’s difficult to turn all voters who may have climate change as a priority issue to a single candidate.
The Province
How climate change is impacting the federal election
Dr. Melissa Lem, a clinical assistant professor with UBC medicine, discussed how the leaders debate has addressed climate change and whether or not leaders are ready to take on the world.
CBC’s The Early Edition
Another minority looks likely but it could be very different from the last one
UBC political scientist Dr. Maxwell Cameron commented on things to keep in mind about how minority governments are formed and what another one might look like after the Sept. 20 election.
Lethbridge News Now
Trudeaus agreed to father's book being published by Chinese Communist-run company in 2005
Dr. Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, spoke about whether the offer to translate and publish Pierre Trudeau’s 1960s book had anything to do with trying to influence the Trudeau sons.
Ottawa Citizen
B.C. aims to attract health-care staff to careers in the north with child care, housing incentives
UBC nursing professor Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc commented on the challenges with the nursing shortage and says this it has been a “long-standing issue that has been exacerbated by the pandemic.”
CBC
Canadian physio grads have waited 18 months to get licensed. Now exams are cancelled for the 5th time
UBC physiotherapy graduate Christopher Brake spoke about his frustration with trying to get a clinical exam to become a fully licensed physiotherapist due to licensing failures by the Canadian Alliance of Physiotherapy Regulators.
CBC via Yahoo News
Pandemic pets: What happens when you go back to work?
Dr. Alexandra (Sasha) Protopopova, an assistant professor in animal welfare at UBCs faculty of land and food systems, provides suggestions for pet owners as the pandemic situation continues to evolve and people return to office work.
News1130, Surrey Now-Leader
Pandemic elections: What other countries have voted during COVID-19?
Dr. Horacio Bach, an adjunct professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, commented on whether there may be a spike in cases after the polls. He says it is safe to hold the elections as long as all the public health guidelines are respected.
Global News
Nuclear power: Why molten salt reactors are problematic and Canada investing in them is a waste
Dr. M.V. Ramana, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, discusses how some proposed technologies pose challenges as the federal government considers investment in nuclear energy as a vital route to addressing climate change.
The Conversation via National Post
Kelowna students' backpack-sized water filtration unit wins $20K prize
Engineering students from UBCO won a $20,000 to bring their invention, a backpack-sized water filtration system designed to produce clean water in adverse conditions for up to 128 weeks, to the commercial market.
Kelowna Daily Courier