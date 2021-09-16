Fish consumption to double by 2050, according to new report

Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila, University Killam professor and Canada Research Chair in Interdisciplinary Ocean and Fisheries Economics at UBC, co-authored a study which found that the world is likely to eat twice as much fish and aquatic foods by 2050 compared to 2015. He was quoted discussing improving the supply of blue foods and re-directing exports.

New Food Magazine