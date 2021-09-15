UBC In The News
Planned launch of thousands of satellites could obliterate our view of night skies, says astronomy prof
New research by the University of Regina, University of Toronto and UBC has determined that the launch of satellites like SpaceX’s StarLink will create light pollution that will impact night sky viewers in Canadian cities and have a “devastating” effect on astronomy research and stargazing worldwide.
CBC via Yahoo News, and Global News
UBC researchers develop new tool to estimate housing affordability
Dr. Penny Gurstein, head of the Housing Research Collaborative at UBC’s school of community and regional planning, and her team developed new tools to help assess how much affordable housing is needed in a city.
Building Magazine
Declaw ban, no big impact
A joint study by the B.C. SPCA and UBC found no increase in cat intake to shelters or euthanasia after declawing was banned in B.C. in 2018.
Castanet
Conservatives wouldn't meet Canada's new UN climate target. Here's what that could mean
UBC political scientist Dr. Kathryn Harrison commented on the validity of the Conservative leader’s claim that their platform would meet Canada’s Paris Agreement target.
CBC
What British Columbians need to know about the federal election
UBC political scientist Gerald Baier commented on why we’re having a federal election now and what could unfold as the election date nears.
CBC
China weighs in on Canada's election after Conservatives promise to 'stand up' to Beijing
Dr. Michael Byers, Canada Research Chair in Global Politics and International Law at UBC, and UBC political scientist Dr. Yves Tiberghien commented on Canada’s stance on China. They say that whichever party wins the election, Ottawa will remain bound by how the China-U.S. relationship develops.
South China Morning Post (subscription) via Korea Times
Unforeseen Circumstances: Nurse Training Shortage
Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc, a professor and director of UBC’s nursing school discussed the nursing shortage and how they have seen the number of applications to nursing school increase. She says “a number of the students actually told us that the pandemic made nursing more visible.”
CBC’s As It Happens, CBC’s The Early Edition
Here's how to prepare your pet for the post-pandemic office return
Dr. Alexandra (Sasha) Protopopova, an assistant professor in animal welfare at UBCs faculty of land and food systems, provides suggestions for pet owners as the pandemic situation continues to evolve and people return to office work.
Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, New Westminster Record
Does Suicide Risk Assessment Really Prevent Suicide
Psychology Today spoke to clinical professor in UBC’s department of psychiatry Dr. Tyler Black about the importance of suicide risk assessments in clinical practice and how to improve suicide prevention efforts.
Psychology Today
Barnyard breakthrough: Researchers successfully potty train cows
Dr. Jeff Rushen, an adjunct professor in at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, commented on tapping into the cognitive abilities of cows to help automate the process of potty training them.
Science Magazine
Fight ‘galamsey’ at high sea!
Dr. Rashid Sumaila, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, discussed the cost of illicit trade in West Africa marine resources. He says “resources to tackle illegal and unreported fishing, especially those that fuel illicit trade, need to be pulled at both at regional and continental levels.”
Ghanaian Times
The Mu variant is here in B.C. Here's what you need to know
Dr. Sarah Otto, Killam university professor in evolutionary biology at UBC, and Dr. Jeffrey Joy, a professor in the department of medicine, discussed the Mu variant and how much of a threat it poses in B.C.
Burnaby Now, Vancouver is Awesome, Times Colonist, Castanet
The tangled history of mRNA vaccines
UBC biochemist Dr. Pieter Cullis’ work on developing tiny fat bubbles known as lipid nanoparticles that protect mRNA and shuttle it into cells was highlighted in a piece about how mRNA vaccines came to be.
Nature.com
Human rights could address the health and environmental costs of food production
Dr. David Boyd, a UBC professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability and the school of public policy and global affairs, discussed how applying a rights-based approach to all food-related laws, regulations, policies and actions could help prevent negative impacts of the industrial food systems on human rights, health and the environment.
The Conversation via National Post
UBCO announces new sustainability bachelor’s degree
A new bachelor of sustainability degree will soon be offered at UBCO. The degree is a four-year direct-entry program for students looking to address complex environmental issues by using an interdisciplinary approach.
Vernon Morning Star, Vernon Now
Parking for UBC Okanagan students, staff now available at Kelowna airport
Just down the hill from the campus, UBC Okanagan students and staff can now lease spaces at the Kelowna International Airport for $360 a semester.
Vernon Morning Star
From Osoyoos to the Arctic
UBCO fourth-year international relations student Mikey Friedland spent his summer on a solo bike trip from the Canada-U.S. border near Osoyoos all the way north to Tuktoyaktuk in the Arctic. He managed to raise more than $27,000 for mental health awareness.
Castanet