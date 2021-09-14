UBC In The News
Report finds Vancouver has highest rental eviction rate in the country
A new report from UBC’s Housing Research Collaborative has found the eviction rate in Vancouver was 10.5 per cent during a five-year period ending in 2018, compared to 5.8 per cent in Toronto and 4.2 per cent in Montreal. UBC Researchers Silas Xuereb and co-supervisors Craig Jones and Dr. Andrea Craig provided comments.
Vancouver Sun, Globe and Mail, The Province, Business in Vancouver, News 1130
How changes to your diet can put Type 2 diabetes into remission
A joint study between researchers from UBC and University of Teesside found that people can effectively control their Type 2 diabetes through diet. Study co-author Dr. Jonathan Little, a professor at UBCO’s school of health and exercise sciences, was quoted.
Teesside Live, Hindustan Times
High blood pressure: One new risk factor identified for older women
Dr. Annalijn Conklin, an assistant professor at UBC’s faculty of pharmaceutical sciences, recently published a study which found that middle-aged women who lacked social ties were much more likely than men to suffer from high blood pressure.
Express
Study finds no increase in relinquished cats following B.C. declawing ban
A joint study by the B.C. SPCA and UBC found no increase in cat intake to shelters after declawing was banned in B.C.
iNFO News
Touting Unity, Trudeau’s Election Instead Exposes a Nation Divided
Dr. Maxwell Cameron, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, discusses polarization and campaign toxicity exposed in the current federal election campaign trail and compared how this stacks up against U.S. political issues.
US News via MSN
Has Justin Trudeau's snap election backfired? Sheen wears off Canadian Camelot
UBC political scientist Dr. Allan Tupper commented on the Conservatives’ strategy in the federal election race.
Washington Examiner
‘On an Ugly Trajectory.’ Can We Fix Our Election Culture?
The Tyee interviewed Dr. Chris Tenove, a postdoctoral fellow in UBC’s department of political science, to get his perspective on the current campaign scene, how toxic the current political discourse is and what can be done shift towards more positive political conversation.
The Tyee
Trudeau, Singh want to criminalize protests that block hospitals. But can they?
Dr. Joel Bakan, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, commented on the constitutional feasibility of a promise made by the Liberal and NDP leaders to criminalize protests that block hospitals and other health-care facilities. He says that such a law would still abide by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
Global News
B.C. government continues logging of old growth as 2-year protest in the woods drags on
UBC emeritus biologist Dr. Royann Petrell and Dr. Suzanne Sinnard, a professor in UBC’s department of forest and conservation sciences, commented on the ongoing logging of old growth forest in B.C. and its impact on biodiversity and climate change.
Seattle Times, Anchorage Daily News
Local candidates weigh in on federal leaders' debate
UBC political scientist Dr. Allan Tupper discussed the English federal leaders’ debate and gave his thoughts on how effective the debate format was for each of the candidates.
St. Albert Today
Mammoth-elephant hybrids could be created within the decade. Should they be?
Dr. Daniel Heath Justice, a professor in Indigenous studies at UBC, commented on the ethical challenges of new research by Harvard startup Colossal that aims to use woolly mammoth DNA to make a hybridized Asian elephant that could thrive in Arctic climates.
National Geographic
Canadians more worried about 4th COVID-19 wave, but experts say lockdowns unlikely
Dr. Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, discusses how Canada can navigate the fourth wave effectively while preventing a harsh lockdown like those seen last year.
Global News
B.C.'s vaccine card system takes effect, cards now required to access some businesses, events
Dr. Devon Greyson, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on B.C.’s new vaccine card system and the possibility of exceptions to be introduced.
CBC
Delta upends the East Asia COVID-19 model
UBC political scientist Dr. Yves Tiberghien discussed how the Delta variant shifted the more successful 2020 COVID-19 models in East Asia. He says “East Asian approaches built on elimination and containment proved difficult to pursue in the face of the Delta variant and growing socio-economic costs.”
East Asia Forum
Human rights could address the health and environmental costs of food production
Dr. David Boyd, a UBC professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability and the school of public policy and global affairs, discussed how applying a rights-based approach to all food-related laws, regulations, policies and actions could help prevent negative impacts of the industrial food systems on human rights, health and the environment.
The Conversation via Yahoo News
Stopping the hostile online attacks hurled at candidates
UBC political science postdoctoral fellow Dr. Chris Tenove and Dr. Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, discussed how parties, social-media platforms, legislators, the candidates themselves and individual Canadians need to be part of the strategy to combat incivility.
Policy Options
Penticton working with UBCO to honour Day of Older Peoples
On International Day of Older Persons (October 1), the City of Penticton is partnering with volunteers and UBCO students to shine a light on impactful older people in the community. They are compiling profiles of older people in the community who have made a difference through volunteering, sports, art and more.
Penticton Western News