Continued sea ice loss could alter food web for some Arctic marine predators, says Canadian study
A new UBC study looked at how climate change threatens the prey base of Arctic marine predators. Study authors Katie Florko and Dr. Travis Tai at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries were quoted.
Radio Canada International
Chemotherapy drug puts young kids at high risk of hearing loss, B.C. study finds
A new study by Dr. Bruce Carleton, a professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, found that 75 per cent of patients five years old and younger experienced hearing loss three years after starting cisplatin therapy, a chemotherapy medication.
CTV News
The federal climate platforms: What's in them and what sets each apart
UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison compared the major parties’ climate platforms, took a closer look at their credibility and discussed the feasibility of some of the more ambitious climate platforms.
CBC
'An invitation to sound bites': UBC expert breaks down Canadian election debate
Dr. Richard Johnston, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of political science, discussed his thoughts about the English-language debate for the 44th Canadian federal election.
Vancouver Is Awesome
None of the major parties will cancel TMX, despite heated opposition in B.C.
UBC political science postdoctoral researcher Dr. Amy Janzwood discussed what moving ahead with the TMX pipeline would mean for Canada’s emissions and what some of the underlying political tensions on the pipeline are.
Ricochet
How the political parties are addressing Canada's overdose crisis
Dr. Mark Tyndall, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on what all the major parties’ platforms need to do to address drug overdoses in the opioid crisis.
Canadian Press via CBC, Castanet, Weather Network
Unhappy with the federal candidates? Your voting options may be limited
Dr. Richard Johnston, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of political science, commented on whether a “none of the above” option should be added to the ballot. He says adding this option would worsen political apathy and could encourage people to do no research on the political parties.
Global News
Former justice minister Wilson-Raybould's tell-all book on SNC-Lavalin affair not likely to swing voters: Experts
UBC political science professor Dr. Max Cameron says he doesn’t believe the information in the excerpts from a new tell-all book by former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybold will have any significant effect on election races in B.C. and in the Vancouver-Granville riding.
Vancouver Sun
Canada election: Experts urge ‘bolder’ action amid climate crisis
UBC student Esmé Decker discussed what she would like to see from the federal candidates on climate policy and on why climate change is a key issue for her in the upcoming federal election.
Aljazeera
How a foreign homebuyer ban in Canada could backfire
Dr. Tom Davidoff, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on the pledge by both Liberals and Conservatives to ban foreign buyers from purchasing residential homes in Canada for at least the next two years. He says he would be “surprised to see the U.S.” retaliate against Canada’s foreign homebuyer ban.
BNN Bloomberg
Researchers smoking out B.C. wildfires’ impact on tainted grapes
UBCO chemistry professor Dr. Wesley Zandberg commented on the changing chemistry of grapes and wine in B.C.’s wine industry as they are affected by wildfire smoke.
Washington Post (subscription), Vancouver Sun
When will international air travel soar again after COVID-19?
Dr. Marc-David Seidel, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, talked about how he thinks the pandemic may spur permanent shifts in airline travel patterns. He says the industry may see fewer work trips in future.
CBC
TransLink has an ‘optimistic’ new chief for challenging times
Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on how some transit services might need to change in the future since people are moving farther out.
Globe & Mail (subscription)
Climate Change Is Causing an Uprising of Invasive Species — Here’s Why
UBC forestry professor Dr. Elizabeth Wolkovich was quoted talking about how super-adaptable species have the advantage in a world where climate change is transforming how ecosystems work.
Green Matters
Is flipping a house now a flop? Why the practice has lost its cachet in Vancouver
Dr. Tom Davidoff, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on whether flipping a house actually increases the price of housing and discussed how affordability can diminish over time.
Vancouver Sun
Secret deals undercut Vancouver social housing developments
Dr. David Ley, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of geography, commented on a recent discovery made by False Creek South community members and advocates that the City has been exploring in-camera plans for major changes that won’t be divulged until late October.
Globe and Mail
Is it the end of the rollercoaster ride for lumber prices?
UBC forestry’s former dean Dr. John Innes commented on how the wildfires in British Columbia may have affected the province’s sawmill exports of lumber due to rail line closures.
International Banker
Seylynn Skate Park
CKNW spoke with UBC professor and architect Matthew Soules about North Vancouver’s iconic Seylynn Park skatepark—Canada’s oldest skatepark.
CKNW
Federal leaders’ debates rarely have an impact on election outcomes, so why bother?
Dr. Richard Johnston, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of political science, was quoted in an op-ed discussing the effectiveness of federal leaders debates on the election race.
The Conversation
UBC Okanagan debuts queer music and oral history podcast
Michael V. Smith, an associate professor at UBCO’s faculty of creative and critical studies, has worked on a new music-based podcast Soundtrack: a queer oral history project and open mic writing prompt, which focuses on the idea of “where were you when.”
Vernon Morning Star
‘Your community loves you’: Stunning flower displays created for VGH healthcare workers (PHOTOS)
Vancouver General Hospital and UBC Hospital Foundation’s Art Program Advisory Committee, in association with Fleurs de Villes, organized two 7-foot-tall floral heart arrangements at VGH as a way of thanking healthcare workers for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vancouver Is Awesome
BC is sharing life-saving tools with students amid ongoing overdose crisis
James Cabangon, associate vice-president of UBC’s AMS Student Society, commented on a campaign geared at introducing harm-reduction resources such as naloxone kits and resource mobile apps to students on campus.
Daily Hive
Annual Haig-Brown Lecture to feature world-renowned forest ecologist Suzanne Simard
Dr. Suzanne Simard, an ecology professor at UBC’s faculty of forestry and best-selling author of Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest will be featured in the annual Haig-Brown Lecture on Sept 26.
Campbell River Mirror