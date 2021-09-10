UBC In The News
US records hottest summer since the Dust Bowl, NOAA says
UBC marine biologist Dr. Chris Harley discussed his early estimates that point to a huge die-off of marine life during the extreme heat waves in North America this summer.
Fox 5-KTVU
Why 'rage quitting' is all the rage
UBC Sauder School of Business PhD student Rui (Hammer) Zhong commented on what might motivate a worker to walk out of a job in anger. He says that feelings that an employer is failing to provide enough safety measures to protect employees’ health, especially in risky work settings, can lead to workers “rage quitting.”
BBC
Erin O’Toole, called a ‘dud’ by fellow Conservatives, is now in a tight race with Canada’s Trudeau
Dr. Richard Johnston, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of political science, comments on Conservative candidate Erin O’Toole’s campaign so far in the federal election.
Washington Post (subscription)
Federal Green Party's battle for survival unfolds on Vancouver Island
UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison commented on how voter frustration with the provincial NDP government in B.C. could spill over into the federal elections and what this could mean for the Greens.
National Observer
Liberals face loss of progressive votes in bid for Vancouver-Granville, expert says
UBC political science professor Dr. Gerald Baier commented on the Liberal’s challenges in the Vancouver-Granville riding in the wake of Jody Wilson-Raybould’s legacy and stiff competition from the NDP candidate in the riding.
The Star
Should election day be a holiday or held on a weekend in Canada
Dr. Richard Johnston, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of political science, explains why the federal election is held on a weekday and says it historically has deep Protestant roots.
CBC
Addressing addiction: A look at what parties are promising for the federal election
Dr. Mark Tyndall, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on what all the major parties’ platforms need to do to address drug overdoses in the opioid crisis.
Canadian Press via The Star, Lethbridge Herald, Chronicle Journal
Where do Canada's political parties stand on climate change?
UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison compared the major parties’ climate platforms and took a closer look at their credibility.
Pique
Since 9/11, Islamophobia has been ‘a constant feature’ in Canada, experts say
Global News spoke to Dr. Sunera Thobani, a professor in UBC’s department of Asian studies, about the rise of Islamophobia in Canada over the 20 years after the 9/11 terror attacks in the U.S.
Global News
Matriarch orca’s death may explain J pod’s absence, this scientist says
Dr. Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, commented on the impact of losing the longest-known matriarch in the Salish Sea southern resident killer whale population.
The Discourse
JB MacKinnon Is a Book Person
The Tyee spoke to J.B. MacKinnon, an adjunct professor at UBC’s School of Journalism, Writing, and Media, about his latest book The Day the World Stops Shopping which envisions what would really happen — economically, environmentally, psychologically — if we stopped buying so much stuff all the time.
The Tyee
Canadian Association of Journalists seeks freedom-of-information overhaul after Post’s ‘damning’ five-year wait for secret housing study
Dr. David Ley, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of geography, commented on the discovery of a withheld CRA study linking millionaire migration to high home prices in Vancouver.
Yahoo News
If you are upset about coyotes being killed in Vancouver, help prevent wildlife feeding, say experts
Victoria Shroff, an adjunct professor of animal law at UBC’s Peter A. Allard School of Law, commented on the aggressive coyote behaviours in Vancouver’s Stanley Park and the plans to cull 35 coyotes.
CBC, CKNW
As U.S. football season kicks off, climate change threatens the game
Dr. Madeleine Orr, a researcher at UBCO’s faculty of management, discusses the impact that frequent extreme weather events and disasters have on the regular U.S. football season and how climate change will ultimately change the game.
The Conversation via National Post
What does it mean to be ‘true north strong and free?’ Canada’s elusive northern identity
UBC political science PhD student Gregor Sharp discusses the history and roots of Canadian identity and finds that “ideas of North have predominantly been created by, and importantly for, those living in the South.”
The Conversation via National Post