UBC In The News
Wildlife Wednesday: Is the iconic loon in trouble?
A new UBC study looked at how climate change threatens the prey base of Arctic marine predators. Lead author Katie Florko at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries was quoted.
Canadian Geographic
Study of 500 years of cod catch data shows collapse could have been avoided
CBC Radio spoke with UBC’s Sea Around Us researcher Rebecca Schijns who was the lead author of a new study that modelled the cod population trajectory and found that Canada had an opportunity in the 1980s to avoid the total collapse of cod stocks.
CBC’s Labrador Morning, CBC’s The Broadcast
Can any party fix housing in Canada? Not with their current platforms, analysis finds
Dr. Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health and founder of advocacy group Generation Squeeze, discussed a new analysis by the group of which federal party’s platform best ensures housing affordability for all Canadians.
CTV News, News1130
Fact check: have GHG emissions risen under Trudeau?
UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison discussed a claim by the NDP that the Liberals have failed to lower greenhouse gas emissions in Canada.
CBC
NDP uses Singh's appeal, social media to attract younger environmental voters
UBC political science professor Dr. Gerald Baier commented on the need to strike a balance between newer and more traditional types of campaigning when it comes to the NDP.
Vancouver Sun
When a 7 is not a 7: Squamish Nation woman fights to get her name on her passport
UBC anthropology PhD student Éedaa Heather Burge commented on the origins of the writing systems for Indigenous languages. She says that they came about as anthropologists, government officials and church officials attempted to write the language down as they heard it.
Vancouver Sun
Elections Canada’s move to scrap Vote on Campus program could lower youth turnout, reduce NDP and Liberal ballots, analysts say
Dr. Richard Johnston, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of political science, gave comments on voting accessibility and how the demographics of ridings can impact the involvement in the electoral process.
Hill Times (subscription)
Canadian Association of Journalists seeks freedom-of-information overhaul after Post’s ‘damning’ five-year wait for secret housing study
Dr. David Ley, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of geography, commented on the discovery of a withheld CRA study linking millionaire migration to high home prices in Vancouver.
South China Morning Post
Protesters in Vancouver demand federal candidates make climate crisis a top priority
CBC quoted UBC student Esmé Decker who spoke on why climate change is a key issue for her in the upcoming federal election.
CBC
When will COVID-19 become endemic?
Dr. Jeffrey Joy, a professor in the department of medicine, commented on how soon COVID-19 might evolve to become more dangerous and what experts would need to assess this.
Ottawa Sun
Study did not say vaccinated Covid-19 patients carry higher viral load
AFP Factcheck spoke with Dr. Devon Greyson, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, on misinterpretation of the findings of an Oxford study about COVID-19 Delta variant viral loads.
AFP Fact Check
If you're annoyed by other people's fidgeting or finger-tapping, you're not alone: Misokinesia affects 1 in 3
New research led by UBC psychology PhD student Sumeet Jaswal and professor Dr. Todd Handy found that approximately one-third of the population suffers from misokinesia, a strong negative reaction to the sight of someone else’s small and repetitive movements.
The Conversation via National Post
Tennis fans, superstars rapt with Leylah Fernandez' stunning performance
UBC Tennis Centre director Justin J. Mahony commented on the tennis club’s reaction to 19-year-old Canadian tennis player Leylah Fernandez’s outstanding performance in the U.S. Open.
News1130
Bestsellers: Michelle Good’s debut novel has spent 36 weeks on the bestsellers list
Quill and Quire spoke to Michelle Good, a UBC alumna with degrees from Peter A. Allard School of Law and UBC’s creative writing program, about her bestselling book Five Little Indians.
Quill and Quire