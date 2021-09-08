UBC In The News
The Right of Return: Why We Want to Come Home
The Walrus featured an excerpt from director of UBC’s School of Journalism, Writing, and Media Dr. Kamal Al-Solaylee’s new book Return: Why We Go Back to Where We Come From, which discusses what happens when people decide to go back to their homelands.
The Walrus
Neighbours fear that Afghan refugees could spark civil conflict
The Economist discussed UBC political science professor Dr. Yang-Yang Zhou’s new research which found that the presence of refugee settlements did not increase the probability of conflict in a region.
The Economist (subscription)
Where Canada's major political parties stand on climate change
Political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison compared the major parties’ climate platforms and took a closer look at their credibility.
CBC Front Burner
The stress of yet another pandemic school year on children
CBC’s The Early Edition spoke to clinical professor in UBC’s department of psychiatry Dr. Tyler Black about the psychological needs of children during the fourth wave.
CBC Early Edition
How to save climate policy from the culture wars
Political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison was mentioned in a discussion about carbon pricing and carbon taxes and where each major federal party stands on this topic.
Financial Times (subscription)
Legal questions around rights linger as some provinces bring in COVID-19 vaccine passports
Dr. Robert Russo, a lecturer at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, commented on some considerations for implementing vaccine passports.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
COVID cases surge in Northern Health
Faculty of medicine clinical assistant professor and critical care physician Dr. Alasdair Nazerali-Maitland talked about how a surge in COVID cases is overwhelming hospitals and healthcare workers in Northern Health.
Global News
Ten Schools the VSB Should Aim to Rename
UBC education professor Dr. Lindsay Gibson co-wrote a piece with University of Waterloo PhD student Mallory Davies on the history of Vancouver School Board’s school naming. They listed 10 schools they think school communities should consider renaming.
The Tyee
None of the Parties Are Willing to Drive Down Home Costs
Patrick Condon, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, compared the Liberal, Conservative and NDP platforms on housing in the upcoming federal election.
The Tyee
For climate’s sake, Canada Pension Plan needs to take a serious look at its investments
UBC geography professor Dr. Jessica Dempsey co-authored a piece discussing a recent report that shows how the CPP has increased the number of shares it owns in fossil fuel companies since Canada signed the Paris Agreement five years ago.
National Observer
UBC institutes mandatory COVID-19 rapid testing for the unvaccinated
A statement by UBC president Santa J. Ono was quoted in an article about new rapid COVID-19 test requirements for students, faculty and staff who are not fully vaccinated.
Daily Hive
UBCO students return to campus, hopeful in-class learning won’t fall victim to COVID-19 again
Global News covered the first day of in-person classes at UBC Okanagan as students started the new academic year.
Global News
After classmate died by suicide, Alberta teen wants everyone to learn signs of crisis
Global News spoke to first-year UBC student Vrishank Saini who developed a free mental health check-in app which also lists the suicide prevention helpline and a place for people to connect over message boards.
Global News