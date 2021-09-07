UBC In The News
Climate change could force Arctic seals to feed on 'marine junk food,' new B.C. study suggests
A new UBC study looked at how climate change threatens the prey base of Arctic marine predators. Study authors Katie Florko and Dr. Travis Tai at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries were quoted.
CTV News
Electoral reform: Is Trudeau's broken promise on any party's agenda?
UBC political science professor Dr. Max Cameron explained why the electoral reform item was abandoned and discusses whether a referendum is required for electoral reform.
CBC
Election 2021: Liberals 'vulnerable on both flanks' in B.C.
Dr. Richard Johnston, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of political science, gave comments about the federal Liberal’s campaign strategy in B.C.
The Province
Conservative leader's campaign stop offers boost to North Vancouver, West Vancouver candidates
UBC political science professor Dr. Gerald Baier commented on Conservative leader Erin O’Toole’s stop in the North Shore.
North Shore News
Election 2021: Has the Trudeau Liberals’ national housing strategy benefited B.C.?
Dr. Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health and founder of advocacy group Generation Squeeze, discusses the housing crisis and things to consider in working towards a solution.
Vancouver is Awesome
An estimated 17 Canadians die every day from an opioid overdose. Here’s how the federal political parties plan to tackle the crisis
Dr. Thomas Kerr, a professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, commented on the Conservative’s approach to addressing the opioid crisis.
The Star
How B.C.'s newest war in the woods shows the complex web of environmental politics
UBC sociology professor Dr. David Tindall gave comments on the impact the Fairy Creek old-growth logging protests might have on this year’s federal election.
CBC
Canada, allies watchful of how China will fill Western void in Afghanistan
Dr. Paul Evans, a professor and HSBC Chair in Asian research at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, says that one of China’s big priorities is preventing a spillover of terrorist groups from Afghanistan into China.
The Canadian Press via CTV News, National Post, The Province, The Star, CHEK News, Ottawa Citizen, Victoria News, St. Catharines Standard
Back-to-school: Focus on child wellness rather than academics during pandemic, B.C. psychiatrist says
Dr. Tyler Black, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of psychiatry, says parents and teachers should work to make the transition back to in-person learning gentler for students by focusing more on their emotional growth and wellness.
CTV News
25-year-old internal memo to Canada Revenue Agency predicted foreign money distorting housing market
Dr. David Ley, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of geography, commented on a 1996 report and says that avoiding resource allocation may have contributed to CRA’s failure to crack down on home buyers hiding wealth abroad.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
What’s more important, getting that workout in, or staying inside during air quality warnings?
Dr. Michael Koehle, a UBC kinesiology professor and director of the Environmental Physiology Laboratory, commented that the type of exercise could matter in periods of high pollution and says shorter more vigorous exercise in poor air quality may be better than longer and slower exercise.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Universities are open for in-person classes, but much of the curriculum is still only online
Dr. Jonathan Ichikawa, a philosophy professor at UBC, commented on the majority of his students’ interest in attending in-person class, and Eshana Bhangu, VP of academic affairs at UBC’s Alma Mater Society, shared her thoughts on the return to in-person classes.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Nursing schools can’t accommodate increase in demand at time when profession faces shortage
UBC nursing professor Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc commented on limited availability of clinical practice sites and the number of faculty and instructors available to teach them and says that nursing programs also need to adapt to students with differing backgrounds.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Can’t afford a house? Fractional investing lets you ride the real estate wave without one
Dr. Jack Favilukis, an associate professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on the risks of fractional investing as a route to property ownership.
The Star via The Hamilton Spectator, Welland Tribune, St. Catharines Standard
People seeking mental health support say they face long, potentially harmful wait times
CBC spoke with UBC student Lucas Britton who shared his challenges with access to limited mental health supports during the pandemic.
CBC
New mural comes to life
David Doody, UBCO arts instructor and the co-founder of the Uptown Mural Project in Kelowna, commented on the project’s plans to produce six more murals in the Rutland neighbourhood next year.
Castanet
UBC will require proof of vaccination when declaring immunization status
UBC will require all of its students, faculty and staff to provide proof or COVID-19 vaccination when declaring their immunization status, or undergo regular rapid testing.
CBC, Global News
Thousands of students move in to UBC residences to start new school year
Media outlets covered move-in day as thousands of UBC students returned to campus to start the new academic year.
CTV News, Global News
Thousands sign petition to 'Save Vancouver's Coyotes'
A petition started by a UBC student calling for a stop to the planned coyote cull has gained more than 10,000 signatures.
News1130