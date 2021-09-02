UBC In The News
After 200 years, the Spanish Inquisition still exacts its toll
The Guardian highlighted a new paper co-authored by Dr. Mauricio Drelichman, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, that examined the impact of the Spanish Inquisition.
The Guardian
Almost a third of us unknowingly suffer from 'misokinesia' – a hatred of movements, study finds
New research led by UBC psychology PhD student Sumeet Jaswal and professor Dr. Todd Handy found that approximately one-third of the population suffers from misokinesia, a strong negative reaction to the sight of someone else’s small and repetitive movements.
Daily Mail
Climate change will shrink the size of certain fish that seals feed on, forcing them to eat less fulfilling fish
A new UBC study looked at how climate change threatens the prey base of Arctic marine predators. Study authors Katie Florko and Travis Tai at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries were quoted.
Daily Mail
UBC researchers test new affordable housing assessment tool in Kelowna
The Housing Research Collaborative at UBC’s school of community and regional planning developed new tools to help assess how much affordable housing is needed in a city.
Castanet
After summer of horrific discoveries, Indigenous issues are getting little attention in Canada’s election campaign
Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond (Aki-kwe), academic director of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, commented on the lack of attention to reconciliation and Indigenous affairs in the election campaign.
Washington Post
Why your belongings hold so much meaning, and how to decide what to grab in an emergency
UBCO sociology professor Dr. Mary Ann Murphy discussed why we attach memories and give value to our belongings, and shared ways to cope with the loss.
Washington Post
What is disaster capitalism? A cycle of crisis, exploitation, and privatization
Teen Vogue spoke to Naomi Klein, a professor of climate justice in UBC’s department of geography, about disaster capitalism.
Teen Vogue
New candidates challenge NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in Burnaby South riding
UBC political science professor Dr. Gerald Baier commented on new candidates challenging the NDP leader.
The Canadian Press via Globe and Mail, The Star, Winnipeg Free Press, Yahoo, MSN
How B.C.'s newest war in the woods shows the complex web of environmental politics
UBC sociology professor Dr. David Tindall says it’s unlikely that Fairy Creek by itself will have a big impact on this year’s federal election — beyond the local level — but the issues it embodies will find their way into the voting booth.
CBC
81 St. Anne's residential school compensation cases require 'significant review,' says court filing
Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond (Aki-kwe), academic director of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, commented on the federal government’s process of reviewing the St. Anne’s compensation cases.
CBC
Weather disasters are killing fewer people than before, UN agency says
UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison was quoted about how cyclone warning systems are lessening the death toll.
CBC
Climate change panel
Dr. Melissa Lem, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, discussed climate change and what Canada’s political parties are offering.
CBC Early Edition
B.C. wood pellets fuel clean power initiative in U.K.
UBC forestry professor Dr. Jack Saddler says that recent wildfires in B.C. have underscored the need not only to address climate change, but also the need to remove fuel from forests.
Prince George Citizen
South African heart surgeon uses webinar to spread COVID-19 vaccine misinformation
Dr. Neil Cashman, a professor of neurology at UBC, says there is no evidence that mRNA vaccines can promote the risk of neurodegeneration in humans or test animals.
AFP Fack Check
Western provinces driving Canada's 4th COVID-19 wave as physicians warn cases 'out of control'
Dr. Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease expert and clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, commented on B.C. bringing in mask mandate and vaccine passport.
CBC
Vaccine cards ‘really strong measure’ but masks should stay to slow COVID spread: UBC prof
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto says while vaccine cards are a really strong measure to decrease COVID-19 spread in the future, current masking policies are essential to lowering cases and hospitalizations right now.
Black Press Media via BC Local News, Surrey Now-Leader, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
No more excuses: pharmacare now
Dr. Steve Morgan, a professor of health policy at UBC’s school of population and public health, co-wrote an article about implementing a national pharmacare system in Canada.
Winnipeg Free Press
Anti-satellite weapons must be banned before they cause ‘major fragmentation event’, astronauts and space agencies warn
Dr. Michael Byers, Canada Research Chair in Global Politics and International Law at UBC, is among the signatories to an open letter asking the United Nations to ban kinetic anti-satellite because of its impact on space debris.
The Independent