UBC In The News
Fish species’ Y chromosomes diverged even without recombination
The Scientist highlighted a study by Dr. Judith Mank, an evolutionary geneticist in UBC’s department of zoology, that looked at Y chromosome polymorphism.
The Scientist
Here's why watching someone fidget makes you anxious or angry, according to B.C. research
New research led by UBC psychology PhD student Sumeet Jaswal and professor Dr. Todd Handy found that approximately one-third of the population suffers from misokinesia, a strong negative reaction to the sight of someone else’s small and repetitive movements.
CTV, Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, North Delta Reporter, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
How much affordable housing does a city actually require? Made-in-B.C. system aims to assess needs
Dr. Penny Gurstein, head of the Housing Research Collaborative at UBC’s school of community and regional planning, and her team developed new tools to help assess how much affordable housing is needed in a city.
CTV
Study of 500 years of cod catch data shows collapse could have been avoided
A new study by researchers from the Sea Around Us initiative at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, the GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research and Dalhousie University modelled the cod population trajectory and found that Canada had an opportunity in the 1980s to avoid the total collapse of cod stocks. Lead author Rebecca Schijns was quoted.
Canadian Geographic
Trees: Our mental, physical, climate change antidote
UBC forestry professor Dr. Danielle Ignace was interviewed about trees and how an individual tree benefits the environment and its owners.
WBUR
How to make your home more resistant to wildfires
UBC forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels spoke about fire-resistant homes and coexisting with fire.
CBC
Majority of British Columbians in new survey say no way to B.C. name change
UBC education professor Dr. Lindsay Gibson gave comments about public attitudes toward changing British Columbia’s name.
CBC
Province testing discoloured substance spotted at gold mine tailings pond
Dr. Scott Dunbar, a professor and the head of UBC’s department of mining engineering, gave comments about the effect of sulfide minerals.
CBC
Vancouver’s housing crisis woes go national
UBC political science professor Dr. Gerald Baier says that currently, Vancouver has the biggest pool of unsafe seats west of Ontario, meaning the city could once again play a role in what Canada’s next government looks like.
The Star
Addressing anti-Black racism on campus
Dr. Handel Wright, a professor at UBC and senior advisor to the president on anti-racism and inclusive excellence, discussed addressing anti-Black racism on campus.
University Affairs
Bogus COVID treatment Ivermectin use is spreading around the world
Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on people seeking out unconventional, alternative treatments for illnesses.
Vice
UBC Okanagan to host national softball championship tournament in October
UBCO will be hosting the 2021 Canadian Collegiate Softball Association championship this fall. Tom Huisman, UBCO’s director of athletics and recreation, and UBCO Heat head coach Joni Frei were interviewed.
Global
UBC scholar explains how official Confucianism diverges from classical Confucianism—and why this matters in China
Georgia Straight spoke to Dr. Josephine Chiu-Duke, a UBC professor of Chinese intellectual history, about Confucianism. She will deliver a talk on why the difference between classical and official Confucianism is extremely important for the world at this year’s TAIWANfest.
Georgia Straight