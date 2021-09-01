Study of 500 years of cod catch data shows collapse could have been avoided

A new study by researchers from the Sea Around Us initiative at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, the GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research and Dalhousie University modelled the cod population trajectory and found that Canada had an opportunity in the 1980s to avoid the total collapse of cod stocks. Lead author Rebecca Schijns was quoted.

Canadian Geographic