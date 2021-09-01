UBC In The News

Fish species’ Y chromosomes diverged even without recombination

The Scientist highlighted a study by Dr. Judith Mank, an evolutionary geneticist in UBC’s department of zoology, that looked at Y chromosome polymorphism.
The Scientist

Here's why watching someone fidget makes you anxious or angry, according to B.C. research

New research led by UBC psychology PhD student Sumeet Jaswal and professor Dr. Todd Handy found that approximately one-third of the population suffers from misokinesia, a strong negative reaction to the sight of someone else’s small and repetitive movements.
CTV, Black Press Media via Surrey Now-LeaderNorth Delta ReporterMaple Ridge-Pitt Meadows NewsAbbotsford NewsChilliwack ProgressVictoria NewsKelowna Capital News

How much affordable housing does a city actually require? Made-in-B.C. system aims to assess needs

Dr. Penny Gurstein, head of the Housing Research Collaborative at UBC’s school of community and regional planning, and her team developed new tools to help assess how much affordable housing is needed in a city.
CTV

Study of 500 years of cod catch data shows collapse could have been avoided

A new study by researchers from the Sea Around Us initiative at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, the GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research and Dalhousie University modelled the cod population trajectory and found that Canada had an opportunity in the 1980s to avoid the total collapse of cod stocks. Lead author Rebecca Schijns was quoted.
Canadian Geographic

Trees: Our mental, physical, climate change antidote

UBC forestry professor Dr. Danielle Ignace was interviewed about trees and how an individual tree benefits the environment and its owners.
WBUR

Anticipated flood of mail-in ballots during pandemic hasn’t materialized so far

Dr. Richard Johnston, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of political science, gave comments about mail-in voting.
The Canadian Press via GlobalCTVGlobe and MailThe StarCastanetYahoo

Bear encounters on the rise in B.C. due to wildfires and extreme heat, experts say

Dr. Adam Ford, a professor and Canada Research Chair in Wildlife Restoration Ecology at UBCO, commented on bear encounters rising in B.C. due to this summer’s extreme heat.
CBC via Yahoo

How to make your home more resistant to wildfires

UBC forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels spoke about fire-resistant homes and coexisting with fire.
CBC

Majority of British Columbians in new survey say no way to B.C. name change

UBC education professor Dr. Lindsay Gibson gave comments about public attitudes toward changing British Columbia’s name.
CBC

Province testing discoloured substance spotted at gold mine tailings pond

Dr. Scott Dunbar, a professor and the head of UBC’s department of mining engineering, gave comments about the effect of sulfide minerals.
CBC

Vancouver’s housing crisis woes go national

UBC political science professor Dr. Gerald Baier says that currently, Vancouver has the biggest pool of unsafe seats west of Ontario, meaning the city could once again play a role in what Canada’s next government looks like.
The Star

Addressing anti-Black racism on campus

Dr. Handel Wright, a professor at UBC and senior advisor to the president on anti-racism and inclusive excellence, discussed addressing anti-Black racism on campus.
University Affairs

Bogus COVID treatment Ivermectin use is spreading around the world

Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on people seeking out unconventional, alternative treatments for illnesses.
Vice

UBC Okanagan to host national softball championship tournament in October

UBCO will be hosting the 2021 Canadian Collegiate Softball Association championship this fall. Tom Huisman, UBCO’s director of athletics and recreation, and UBCO Heat head coach Joni Frei were interviewed.
Global

UBC scholar explains how official Confucianism diverges from classical Confucianism—and why this matters in China

Georgia Straight spoke to Dr. Josephine Chiu-Duke, a UBC professor of Chinese intellectual history, about Confucianism. She will deliver a talk on why the difference between classical and official Confucianism is extremely important for the world at this year’s TAIWANfest.
Georgia Straight