UBC In The News
Genetic screening exposes weakness in 'Achilles' heel' of solid cancers
UBC researchers discovered an enzyme that fuels tumor growth when oxygen levels are low. The discovery can help in the development of drugs that will attack cancerous tumors. Study author Dr. Shoukat Dedhar, a professor in UBC’s department of biochemistry and molecular biology, was quoted.
Scapegoat or scoundrel?
The Globe and Mail mentioned a 2006 modelling paper on the growth of the grey seal population by ecologists at UBC and the Bedford Institute of Oceanography.
B.C. wildfires a ‘wake-up call’ to return to Indigenous-led fire management
Dr. Kira Hoffman, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s faculty of forestry, spoke about the positive impacts of cultural burns and how we should learn from and work with Indigenous fire management practices.
Online tool helps break misconceptions around future pregnancies after a C-section
Dr. Sarah Munro, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, was interviewed about an online awareness program that aims to help people who have had a C-section plan for the birth of their next child.
Wildfire smoke threatens B.C. wine crops
UBCO chemistry professor Dr. Wesley Zandberg is working to develop a test to determine whether grapes have been affected by smoke taint.
‘Clearly discriminatory and systemically racist’: Report on B.C. school board
Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond (Aki-kwe), academic director of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, commented on a report that found systemic racism in a B.C. school board.
A roof over our heads
Dr. Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health and founder of advocacy group Generation Squeeze, and Dr. Tsur Somerville, a professor at the Sauder School of Business at UBC, gave comments about housing affordability in Canada and shared their thoughts on proposed solutions by the different parties.
These paramedics are helping give Canadians the choice to die at home
UBC nursing professor Dr. Barbara Pesut says access to palliative care supports at home depends on socioeconomic status and location.
Fill up now, Vancouver gas prices tipped to go up in coming weeks
Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, expects gas prices will continue to rise as the higher cost of crude oil will eventually be passed on to motorists.
How can B.C. defend, protect itself against devastating wildfire seasons?
Dr. Lori Daniels, a UBC forestry professor, and Dr. David Scott, a professor in UBCO’s department of earth, environmental and geographic sciences, discussed fire management.
Double trouble: Wildfire smoke increasing the risk of COVID-19, experts warn
Dr. Horacio Bach, an adjunct professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, and Dr. Christopher Carlsten, Canada Research Chair in Occupational and Environmental Lung Disease at UBC, commented on the link between wildfires and COVID-19.
Mothers returning to work after COVID-19 lockdowns face lifelong earnings gap
The Globe and Mail highlighted a paper by UBC sociology professors Dr. Sylvia Fuller and Dr. Yue Qian on COVID-19 impacts and the gender gap in employment among parents of young children.
COVID-19: Women will bear the brunt of fourth wave’s long-term effects
Postmedia mentioned a joint study by UBC and the B.C. Teachers Federation that found 40 per cent of teachers said the pandemic experience made it more likely that they would leave the profession in the next few years.
Canada’s China relationship edges toward strategic clarity
Dr. Paul Evans, a professor and HSBC Chair in Asian Research at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, discussed Canada-China relations and how the election campaign may force an end to Canada’s strategic silence.
Third COVID-19 shots must be offered to immunocompromised Canadians
Dr. Kristen Hopewell, Canada research chair in global policy at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, discussed how a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine may affect the immunocompromised. She called on the Canadian health care leaders to authorize additional doses.
