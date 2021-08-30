UBC In The News

Surprising insights into the migrations of Arctic terns

UBC research by Joanna Wong and Dr. Marie Auger-Méthé at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries looked at the migration patterns of the Arctic tern, which may help conservation efforts.
Are Vietnamese fishers poachers? The reality is far more complex than that.

Rappler mentioned a UBC study by Dr. Rashid Sumaila and Dr. William Cheung at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries which found that destructive fishing practices and illegal and unregulated fishing activities have emptied out as much as 90 per cent of South China Sea fish resources since the 1950s.
Ongoing protest over old-growth logging on Vancouver Island marks one year

UBC sociology professor Dr. David Tindall was interviewed for an article on Fairy Creek.
Mix of toxic pollutants left behind in ash after wildfires scorch communities: expert

Dr. Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke about the hazardous pollutants found in ash and soil after a wildfire.
New housing data show a sluggish turnover rate

Scot Hein, an adjunct professor at the school of architecture and landscape architecture at UBC, suggests that the city council shifts from rezoning to changing existing zoning to allow more density in exchange for social amenity contributions, such as affordable rentals.
B.C. wildfires a ‘wake-up call’ to return to Indigenous-led fire management

Dr. Kira Hoffman, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s faculty of forestry, spoke about the positive impacts of cultural burns and how we should learn from and work with Indigenous fire management practices.
Federal politicians drop major housing reforms in a bid to secure your vote

Dr. Tom Davidoff, director of the Centre for Urban Economics and Real Estate at UBC, gave comments about the political parties’ plans to address housing affordability.
Can a walk-in clinic doctor refuse to see an unvaccinated patient? It may depend

UBC medicine clinical professors Dr. Michael Curry and Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann commented on whether doctors can turn away unvaccinated patients.
Canadians are having more sex during the pandemic, unless they’re living with their partners

Dr. Lori Brotto, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynecology, discussed her study that looked at the effects of COVID-19 related stress on sexual desire and behaviour.
UBC's Planetary Healthcare Lab

Dr. Andrea MacNeill, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of surgery, was interviewed about UBC’s new Planetary Health Care Lab, which aims to combat the environmental impact of health care industries.
Caught in the crossfire over covid’s origins

UBC alumna Dr. Alina Chan shared how questions around COVID-19’s origin have become deeply polarizing.
