UBC In The News
Surprising insights into the migrations of Arctic terns
UBC research by Joanna Wong and Dr. Marie Auger-Méthé at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries looked at the migration patterns of the Arctic tern, which may help conservation efforts.
Earth.com
Are Vietnamese fishers poachers? The reality is far more complex than that.
Rappler mentioned a UBC study by Dr. Rashid Sumaila and Dr. William Cheung at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries which found that destructive fishing practices and illegal and unregulated fishing activities have emptied out as much as 90 per cent of South China Sea fish resources since the 1950s.
Rappler
Ongoing protest over old-growth logging on Vancouver Island marks one year
UBC sociology professor Dr. David Tindall was interviewed for an article on Fairy Creek.
The Canadian Press via CBC, Global, CTV, Globe and Mail, National Post, The Star, Calgary Herald, News 1130, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Times Colonist, iNFO News, CHEK News, Kelowna Capital News, Castanet, Kelowna Now, Prince George Citizen, MSN
Mix of toxic pollutants left behind in ash after wildfires scorch communities: expert
Dr. Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke about the hazardous pollutants found in ash and soil after a wildfire.
The Canadian Press via Global, CTV, Globe and Mail, The Star, Toronto Sun, Calgary Herald, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Surrey Now-Leader, Tri-City News, North Delta Reporter, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Times Colonist, Victoria News, iNFO News, CHEK News, Kelowna Capital News, Castanet, Kelowna Now
New housing data show a sluggish turnover rate
Scot Hein, an adjunct professor at the school of architecture and landscape architecture at UBC, suggests that the city council shifts from rezoning to changing existing zoning to allow more density in exchange for social amenity contributions, such as affordable rentals.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
B.C. wildfires a ‘wake-up call’ to return to Indigenous-led fire management
Dr. Kira Hoffman, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s faculty of forestry, spoke about the positive impacts of cultural burns and how we should learn from and work with Indigenous fire management practices.
IndigiNews
Federal politicians drop major housing reforms in a bid to secure your vote
Dr. Tom Davidoff, director of the Centre for Urban Economics and Real Estate at UBC, gave comments about the political parties’ plans to address housing affordability.
Daily Hive
Can a walk-in clinic doctor refuse to see an unvaccinated patient? It may depend
UBC medicine clinical professors Dr. Michael Curry and Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann commented on whether doctors can turn away unvaccinated patients.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, Times Colonist
Canadians are having more sex during the pandemic, unless they’re living with their partners
Dr. Lori Brotto, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynecology, discussed her study that looked at the effects of COVID-19 related stress on sexual desire and behaviour.
The Conversation via Yahoo
UBC's Planetary Healthcare Lab
Dr. Andrea MacNeill, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of surgery, was interviewed about UBC’s new Planetary Health Care Lab, which aims to combat the environmental impact of health care industries.
CBC North by Northwest (1:24:25 mark)
Caught in the crossfire over covid’s origins
UBC alumna Dr. Alina Chan shared how questions around COVID-19’s origin have become deeply polarizing.
New York Times (subscription)