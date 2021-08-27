UBC In The News
When babies can’t sleep, it’s all parents can think about, says study
A study led by UBC nursing professor Dr. Wendy Hall looked at the link between baby sleep problems and parental depression and fatigue.
Motherly
White, male, cis settler zeroes in on Indigenization of education
Logan Lorenz, a UBC department of educational studies alumnus and a manager at UBC Sauder School of Business, was interviewed about his master’s thesis work on Indigenizing student affairs and services in Canadian higher education.
Georgia Straight
Mukesh Ambani’s green push won't stop oil from boosting his $80 billion fortune
Dr. M.V. Ramana, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, says it would be hard for Reliance Industries, which owns the world’s biggest oil refining complex, to dissociate from fossil fuel businesses that create emissions.
Bloomberg via Times of India
Fairy Creek is set to become the largest act of civil disobedience in Canada’s history
Dr. David Tindall, a professor at UBC’s department of sociology, commented on how the Fairy Creek old-growth logging protests are set to break records in Canadian history books.
Narwhal
Second Hand House: A personal story of reviving a ‘forever home’
Discourse mentioned work by Joe Dahmen, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, concerning the cycle of demolition in Vancouver’s single family homes.
Discourse
Conservative climate rewards program, carbon tariffs don’t stand up to scrutiny
Dr. Amy Janzwood, a postdoctoral research fellow in political science at UBC, commented on the Conservatives’ climate plan.
Ricochet
Naheed Nenshi calls for province to do more as Alberta's COVID-19 numbers surge
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto commented on the uptick of COVID-19 cases in Alberta and said that just letting COVID-19 run its course is too dangerous.
CBC
How should employers mandate COVID-19 vaccines? Persuade instead of punish, experts say
Dr. Robert Russo, a lecturer at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, discussed how companies should use incentives and compassion for COVID-19 vaccine mandates instead of threatening terminations.
Global via MSN
Appointments for jabs have skyrocketed. Is B.C. proving that vaccine passports are the answer?
Dr. Aslam Anis, a professor and director at UBC’s school of population and public health, says that from a health economics perspective, the societal benefit of getting a vaccine is bigger than a personal one.
The Star
Trying to drink less? 6 non-alcoholic beers you need on your radar
Best Health mentioned UBC nursing professor Dr. Emily Jenkins for her research on the connection between mental health and substance use during the pandemic.
Best Health via MSN
UBC hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics for back to school
Vancouver Coastal Health will be hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics at UBC this week as students prepare to return to classes.
Daily Hive
UBC Opera equips students with a rich repertoire of experience
Nancy Hermiston, director of UBC’s opera ensemble and a professor at the school of music, was interviewed about UBC’s opera program and its well-rounded approach to opera training.
Georgia Straight