UBC In The News
Asia's wealthiest man is going green but still gets rich off oil
Dr. M.V. Ramana, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, says it would be hard for Reliance Industries, which owns the world’s biggest oil refining complex, to dissociate from fossil fuel businesses that create emissions.
Bloomberg via Economic Times, Japan Times
The poop about your gut health and personalized nutrition
Dr. Brett Finlay, a professor in the Michael Smith Laboratories and the departments of biochemistry and molecular biology, and microbiology and immunology, says we don’t have enough data yet to effectively modify the gut microbiome and personalize nutrition.
Wired
As climate disasters come to museums’ doorsteps, curators decide what to save or leave
Heidi Swierenga, senior conservator at UBC’s Museum of Anthropology, and associate director Moya Waters were interviewed about protecting museums from the effects of climate change.
Globe and Mail
The Bloc Québécois wants 'green equalization.' Experts say that’s not likely to happen.
UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison commented on the Bloc Québécois’ proposal to create a system that compensates provinces that have effectively reduced emissions.
The Star
Cash for renters? NDP's tenant assistance pledge sets off debate
Dr. Penny Gurstein, a professor at UBC’s school of community and regional planning, commented on the NDP’s housing platform.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Students are preparing to go back to campus — but will it require a vaccine?
Debra Parkes, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, was interviewed about some of the legal issues associated with returning to campus in the context of COVID-19.
CBC The Current
Day 1 of mandatory masks again in B.C.’s indoor public places
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto commented on B.C.’s mandatory mask mandate.
Global
Health care without conscience is a dangerous contradiction
Dr. Brian Bird, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, says that without conscience, health care professionals cannot do their job.
CBC via RCI
No more excuses — national Pharmacare now
Dr. Steve Morgan, a professor of health policy at UBC’s school of population and public health, co-wrote an article about implementing a national pharmacare system in Canada.
The Province
As Paralympics heat up, COVID-19 is not Tokyo 2020’s biggest health risk
Dr. Madeleine Orr, a researcher at UBCO’s faculty of management, wrote an article about the Tokyo Paralympic Games and how climate adaptation is necessary for future Games.
Corporate Knights
How Indigenous-led agriculture in B.C.’s Peace River region is a beacon of hope amid an uncertain future
Tiffany Traverse, a Secwépemc land and seed steward, partnered with students at UBC’s faculty of land and food system to develop a seed bank and identify more resilient food sources in B.C. in the face of a warming planet.
Globe and Mail