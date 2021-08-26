UBC experts on back-to-school season

UBC experts are available to comment on various school-related topics.
Dr. Monique Bournot-Trites (she/her)
Associate Professor, Department of Language and Literacy Education
Email: monique.bournot-trites@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, French
- French immersion
Dr. Jason Ellis
Associate Professor, Department of Educational Studies
Email: j.ellis@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, French
- School board politics, teacher bargaining, finance/funding, taxes, governance, special education
Dr. Lee Gunderson
Professor, Department of Language and Literacy Education
Email: lee.gunderson@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- English as a second language, reading, immigrant students
Dr. Wendy Hall
Professor Emeritus, School of Nursing
Email: wendy.hall@nursing.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Sleep routines for school-aged kids
Dr. Harper Keenan (he/him)
Assistant Professor, Department of Curriculum and Pedagogy
Email: Harper.Keenan@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- SOGI inclusion, equity in education, talking to young children about difficult topics
Dr. Amori Mikami (she/her)
Professor, Department of Psychology
Email: mikami@psych.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Peer relationships, friendships, bullying, social networking, ADHD
Dr. Marina Milner-Bolotin
Professor, Department of Curriculum and Pedagogy
Email: marina.milner-bolotin@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, Russian
- Parental engagement in children’s education, math and science education
Dr. Linda Siegel
Professor Emeritus, Department of Educational and Counselling Psychology, and Special Education
Email: linda.siegel@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Learning disabilities, dyslexia, English as a second language
Dr. Michelle Stack
Associate Professor, Department of Educational Studies
Email: michelle.stack@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- University rankings, equity and education, cooperatives and education, educational policy