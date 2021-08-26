Students in Irving K Barber Learning Centre during 2020

Students in Irving K Barber Learning Centre during 2020. Credit: Paul H. Joseph/UBC Brand & Marketing

UBC experts on back-to-school season

Media Advisories

Aug 26, 2021    |   For more information, contact Wan Yee Lok

UBC experts are available to comment on various school-related topics.

Dr. Monique Bournot-Trites (she/her)
Associate Professor, Department of Language and Literacy Education
Email: monique.bournot-trites@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, French

  • French immersion

Dr. Jason Ellis
Associate Professor, Department of Educational Studies
Email: j.ellis@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, French

  • School board politics, teacher bargaining, finance/funding, taxes, governance, special education

Dr. Lee Gunderson
Professor, Department of Language and Literacy Education
Email: lee.gunderson@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • English as a second language, reading, immigrant students

Dr. Wendy Hall
Professor Emeritus, School of Nursing
Email: wendy.hall@nursing.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Sleep routines for school-aged kids

Dr. Harper Keenan (he/him)
Assistant Professor, Department of Curriculum and Pedagogy
Email: Harper.Keenan@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • SOGI inclusion, equity in education, talking to young children about difficult topics

Dr. Amori Mikami (she/her)
Professor, Department of Psychology
Email: mikami@psych.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Peer relationships, friendships, bullying, social networking, ADHD

Dr. Marina Milner-Bolotin
Professor, Department of Curriculum and Pedagogy
Email: marina.milner-bolotin@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, Russian

  • Parental engagement in children’s education, math and science education

Dr. Linda Siegel
Professor Emeritus, Department of Educational and Counselling Psychology, and Special Education
Email: linda.siegel@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Learning disabilities, dyslexia, English as a second language

Dr. Michelle Stack
Associate Professor, Department of Educational Studies
Email: michelle.stack@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • University rankings, equity and education, cooperatives and education, educational policy

Contact

Wan Yee Lok
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-822-4549
Email: wanyee.lok@ubc.ca