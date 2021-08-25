UBC In The News
Impact of fires on wildlife needs study as blazes get bigger and hotter, says expert
Dr. Karen Hodges, a professor of conservation ecology in UBCO’s department of biology, discussed how wildfire has affected wildlife.
The Canadian Press via CBC, News 1130, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, iNFO News, Kelowna Capital News
'The deck is stacked against you': Liberal housing platform acknowledges massive hurdles for wannabe homeowners
Dr. Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health and founder of advocacy group Generation Squeeze, and Dr. Thomas Davidoff, director of the Centre for Urban Economics and Real Estate at UBC, gave comments about housing affordability in Canada.
Kershaw: The Star, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Financial Post
Davidoff: Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Financial Post
Health-care advocates decry nurse and doctor shortages
Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc, a professor and director at UBC’s school of nursing, was interviewed about Canada’s nurse and doctor shortage.
iPolitics
B.C.’s extreme heat is here to stay. Critics say government’s plan to deal with it is dangerously weak
UBC professors Jennifer Baumbusch, Rashid Sumaila and Christopher Harley were quoted in an article about the impacts of B.C.’s heat wave.
Narwhal
Unvaccinated in B.C. hospitalized with COVID-19 at a rate 17 times higher than fully vaccinated
UBC mathematics professor Dr. Daniel Coombs says people who have been vaccinated seem to be considerably less infectious than people who are not vaccinated. He also commented on B.C.’s new COVID-19 vaccine card.
CBC via Yahoo
COVID-19 in B.C.: Mask mandate for indoor public settings now in place
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto was quoted about how there’s evidence growing globally that people that are vaccinated can still get the virus and often not even know it they can be asymptomatic and pass along the virus.
CTV
Here in British Columbia, we have spent the summer running from cruel wildfires
Dr. Mary Stockdale, an adjunct professor in UBCO’s department of community, culture and global studies, wrote an article about B.C.’s wildfires and called on the Canadian government to act now to tackle the existential threat.
The Guardian
Health care without conscience is a dangerous contradiction
Dr. Brian Bird, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, discussed health care professionals bringing conscience to their job and said without conscience, their job cannot be done.
CBC