UBC In The News

Climate change and pets: ways to reduce the carbon paw print and keep your pet healthy

Dr. Alexandra Protopopova, NSERC and BC SPCA industrial research chair, and her team in the animal welfare program at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, suggested several ways to mitigate the impact companion animals have on the environment.
CTV

B.C. winemakers hoping wildfire smoke won’t ruin their crop

UBCO chemistry professor Dr. Wesley Zandberg discussed his research on the impact of wildfire smoke on B.C.’s wine industry.
Globe and Mail

Turns out this common Vancouver Island plant eats insects

Times Colonist highlighted research that identified a new carnivorous plant for the first time in 20 years. Study authors Dr. Qianshi Lin and Dr. Sean Graham were quoted.
Times Colonist

Recent UBC study examines the use of wearable health technology and telehealth to treat Parkinson’s disease

A new study from the UBC faculty of medicine’s Southern Medical Program, based at UBCO, examined the use of wearable health technology and telehealth to treat patients with Parkinson’s disease. Study authors Dr. Daryl Wile and Joshua Yoneda were quoted.
Castanet

Wildlife experts investigate why coyotes have attacked dozens of people in Vancouver

Dr. Kristen Walker, a wildlife biologist at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, commented on the recent aggressive coyote behaviours in Stanley Park.
CBC

Wildfires and climate change: the campaign in the B.C. Interior

Dr. Kevin Hanna, a professor in UBCO’s department of earth, environmental and geographic sciences, examined where the political parties stand on their efforts to climate change in the B.C. Interior.
CBC House (14:20 mark), CBC via Yahoo

From inflation to housing, affordability anxiety is shaping the election

Dr. Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health and founder of advocacy group Generation Squeeze, says across the political spectrum, the current campaign marks a clear change in tone on affordability issues that affect younger Canadians.
Global

Tree canopies and urban forests are more important now than ever

UBC forestry professor Dr. Stephen Sheppard spoke about the cooling effect of tree canopies. The article also mentioned a study by UBC and the City of Vancouver that monitored the temperature in both areas that had no shade coverage and areas that were protected by tree canopies, and saw a change of several degrees in the shade.
Weather Network via YahooMSN

All these simultaneous disasters are messing with our brains

UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor discussed disaster psychology and pandemic fatigue.
The Atlantic

Companies are implementing vaccine mandates. Can employees reject them?

Debra Parkes, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, gave comments about charter rights that might apply to COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
CBC

COVID long-hauler in North Vancouver struggles with B.C. wildfire smoke

Dr. Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on the effect of wildfire and climate concerns on COVID-19 long-haulers.
News 1130

Paralympics haven’t decreased barriers to physical activity for most people with disabilities

Dr. Kathleen Martin Ginis, a professor and director of Centre for Chronic Disease Prevention and Management at UBC, and Dr. Cameron Gee, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC, discussed the barriers people with disabilities face in doing physical activity and the importance of addressing their needs.
The Conversation via Yahoo

How Indigenous burning practices can help curb the biodiversity crisis

Dr. Kira Hoffman, an NSERC postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s faculty of forestry, discussed her research that examined how Indigenous fire stewardship affects biodiversity.
The Conversation via Weather Network