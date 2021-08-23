UBC In The News
Climate change and pets: ways to reduce the carbon paw print and keep your pet healthy
Dr. Alexandra Protopopova, NSERC and BC SPCA industrial research chair, and her team in the animal welfare program at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, suggested several ways to mitigate the impact companion animals have on the environment.
CTV
B.C. winemakers hoping wildfire smoke won’t ruin their crop
UBCO chemistry professor Dr. Wesley Zandberg discussed his research on the impact of wildfire smoke on B.C.’s wine industry.
Globe and Mail
Turns out this common Vancouver Island plant eats insects
Times Colonist highlighted research that identified a new carnivorous plant for the first time in 20 years. Study authors Dr. Qianshi Lin and Dr. Sean Graham were quoted.
Times Colonist
Recent UBC study examines the use of wearable health technology and telehealth to treat Parkinson’s disease
A new study from the UBC faculty of medicine’s Southern Medical Program, based at UBCO, examined the use of wearable health technology and telehealth to treat patients with Parkinson’s disease. Study authors Dr. Daryl Wile and Joshua Yoneda were quoted.
Castanet
Wildlife experts investigate why coyotes have attacked dozens of people in Vancouver
Dr. Kristen Walker, a wildlife biologist at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, commented on the recent aggressive coyote behaviours in Stanley Park.
CBC
From inflation to housing, affordability anxiety is shaping the election
Dr. Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health and founder of advocacy group Generation Squeeze, says across the political spectrum, the current campaign marks a clear change in tone on affordability issues that affect younger Canadians.
Global
Tree canopies and urban forests are more important now than ever
UBC forestry professor Dr. Stephen Sheppard spoke about the cooling effect of tree canopies. The article also mentioned a study by UBC and the City of Vancouver that monitored the temperature in both areas that had no shade coverage and areas that were protected by tree canopies, and saw a change of several degrees in the shade.
Weather Network via Yahoo, MSN
All these simultaneous disasters are messing with our brains
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor discussed disaster psychology and pandemic fatigue.
The Atlantic
Companies are implementing vaccine mandates. Can employees reject them?
Debra Parkes, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, gave comments about charter rights that might apply to COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
CBC
COVID long-hauler in North Vancouver struggles with B.C. wildfire smoke
Dr. Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on the effect of wildfire and climate concerns on COVID-19 long-haulers.
News 1130
Paralympics haven’t decreased barriers to physical activity for most people with disabilities
Dr. Kathleen Martin Ginis, a professor and director of Centre for Chronic Disease Prevention and Management at UBC, and Dr. Cameron Gee, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC, discussed the barriers people with disabilities face in doing physical activity and the importance of addressing their needs.
The Conversation via Yahoo
How Indigenous burning practices can help curb the biodiversity crisis
Dr. Kira Hoffman, an NSERC postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s faculty of forestry, discussed her research that examined how Indigenous fire stewardship affects biodiversity.
The Conversation via Weather Network