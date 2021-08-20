UBC In The News
'I am astounded that I survived'
Best Health mentioned research by Dr. Jacqueline Saw, a clinical professor in UBC’s division of cardiology, along with a team of international researchers, that recently discovered a series of common genetic factors among spontaneous coronary artery dissection patients.
Best Health via MSN
Hugging a dog good for mental well-being, B.C. study suggests
UBCO research led by Dr. John-Tyler Binfet, a professor in the school of education and director of the Building Academic Retention Through K-9s program, looked at the impact of client-canine contact on wellbeing outcomes in students.
Global
How to adapt your pet to climate change
Dr. Alexandra Protopopova, NSERC and BC SPCA industrial research chair, and her team in the animal welfare program at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, suggested several ways to mitigate the impact companion animals have on the environment.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, New West Record, Tri-City News, Pique
Conservatives housing plan includes a two-year trial ban on foreign buyers
Dr. Tom Davidoff, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on the effect of foreign-ownership restrictions on housing price problems.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Tree canopies and urban forests are more important now than ever
UBC forestry professor Dr. Stephen Sheppard spoke about the cooling effect of tree canopies. The article also mentioned a study by UBC and the City of Vancouver that monitored the temperature in both areas that had no shade coverage and areas that were protected by tree canopies, and saw a change of several degrees in the shade.
Weather Network
Getting away from the science? Reasons behind mixed COVID-19 vaccine restrictions unclear
Dr. Horacio Bach and Dr. Devon Greyson, professors at UBC’s faculty of medicine, gave comments about COVID-19 policies on vaccination and masks.
Global
Mass coronavirus infections among B.C. children projected if no further measures taken: scientists
UBC mathematics professors Dr. Eric Cytrynbaum and Dr. Daniel Coombs were quoted about a B.C. COVID-19 Modelling Group report that shows projections of what could happen based on current COVID-19 behaviour.
Vancouver is Awesome, Business in Vancouver
Up in smoke: How wildfires are tainting grapes and threatening the wine industry
UBCO chemistry professor Dr. Wesley Zandberg discussed smoke taint—the undesirable ashy, smoky aroma of wines produced from grapes exposed to wildfire smoke while ripening.
The Conversation via Weather Network
Heritage language workshop at UBC
Dr. Bonny Norton, a professor and distinguished university scholar in UBC’s department of language and literacy education, was interviewed about the UBC Heritage Language Teaching Workshop.
CBC On The Coast