UBC In The News
America’s roaring recovery might carry lessons for future recessions
The Economist mentioned an analysis by Dr. Henry Siu, a UBC professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, on the destruction of routine jobs that found its incidence to be concentrated around recessions.
The Economist (subscription)
A new study has revealed that cuddling with dogs is basically medicine for your mind
New UBCO research led by Dr. John-Tyler Binfet, a professor in the school of education and director of the Building Academic Retention Through K-9s program, looked at what type of interactions with a dog provides the greatest benefits and found that direct touch is proven to increase your wellbeing the most.
Narcity, Daily Mail
What can a medical mystery from Guam teach New Brunswick about its own strange, deadly disease?
The Globe and Mail highlighted UBCO chemistry professor Dr. Susan Murch’s research on algae-based toxins.
Globe and Mail
Wait, why are we having a federal election again?
UBC political science professors Dr. Allan Tupper and Dr. Richard Johnston discussed the upcoming federal election.
Tupper: Refinery29
Johnston: Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, North Delta Reporter, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
Federal parties all say they'll make housing more affordable. Here's what we know about their plans
Dr. Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health and founder of advocacy group Generation Squeeze, gave comments about tackling rising home prices in Canada.
CBC
Yet another coyote attack in Stanley Park
Dr. Kristen Walker, a wildlife biologist at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, was interviewed about the recent coyote attacks in Stanley Park and said humans are in large part to blame.
CBC Early Edition, CBC
Climate change and assisted migration
UBC forestry professor Dr. Shannon Hagerman discussed what assisted migration is and why the social aspect of policy making is crucial when it comes to the future of our forest.
CBC On The Coast
Racism and reconciliation are in the national spotlight. Here’s how each federal party intends to tackle them
Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond (Aki-kwe), academic director of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, gave comments about how Indigenous reconciliation would play as one of the key areas of focus during the upcoming federal election campaign.
The Star
B.C.’s Human Rights Commissioner launches inquiry into ‘hate in all its forms’
UBC history professor Dr. Henry Yu says the B.C.’s Office of the Human Rights Commissioner’s public inquiry into the rise of hate during the pandemic is a step forward only if it doesn’t slow the implementation of existing recommendations around race-based data collection.
Discourse via IndigiNews, The Star
‘No one wanted to read’ his book on pandemic psychology – then COVID hit
The Guardian interviewed UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor about COVID-19 and his book on the psychology of pandemics.
The Guardian
COVID-19: U.S. raising prospect of third-dose vaccination likely premature for most in B.C.
Dr. Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease expert and clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, commented on rolling out booster COVID-19 vaccinations.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN
Pandemic has taken toll on Canadians’ mental health: survey
SaltWire highlighted research conducted by UBC and the Canadian Mental Health Association that looked at the emotional toll the pandemic has had on Canadians.
SaltWire
It's OK to say 'no'
Corinne Crockett, an adjunct professor at UBCO’s school of nursing, discussed how saying “no” helps us draw personal boundaries that are vital.
Castanet
Shelf Life: Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Elle’s Shelf Life featured Silvia Moreno-Garcia, a Vancouver-based bestselling author and communications coordinator at UBC’s faculty of science.
Elle