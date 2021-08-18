Mental health must be part of curriculum as students cope with COVID-19 pandemic, say experts

Dr. Tyler Black, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of psychiatry, says while school is a safe haven for some students, it’s a minefield of academic and social stresses for others. He added that there could be an opportunity to introduce a mental health curriculum for kids.

The Canadian Press via CP24, Global, Globe and Mail, Winnipeg Free Press, The Star, Prince George Citizen