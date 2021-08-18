UBC In The News
COVID's forgotten hero: The untold story of the scientist whose breakthrough made the vaccines possible
Forbes highlighted work by Dr. Pieter Cullis, a UBC professor of biochemistry and molecular biology, who pioneered the mRNA vaccine delivery system.
Forbes
Study uses science to confirm that cuddling a dog is good for your health
New UBCO research led by Dr. John-Tyler Binfet, a professor in the school of education and director of the Building Academic Retention Through K-9s program, found that direct interactions with therapy dogs improve all measures of wellbeing.
People
UBC researchers part of team who unintentionally found new way to track narwhals
Glacier Media featured a study led by Katie Florko, a PhD student at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries at UBC, about using infrared cameras to detect narwhals.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Pique
On booster shots the science, and ethics, are split
The Tyee highlighted research by an international team of researchers led by UBC that found a way to turn the sugar-binding mechanism into a way to attack all variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
The Tyee
South China Sea, Xinjiang muddy water of fishing subsidies debate as WTO faces ‘crucial test’
Dr. Kristen Hopewell, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, says securing a successful agreement on fisheries subsidies is a crucial test of whether the World Trade Organization can function as an effective forum for the negotiation of global trade rules.
South China Morning Post (subscription)
Mental health must be part of curriculum as students cope with COVID-19 pandemic, say experts
Dr. Tyler Black, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of psychiatry, says while school is a safe haven for some students, it’s a minefield of academic and social stresses for others. He added that there could be an opportunity to introduce a mental health curriculum for kids.
The Canadian Press via CP24, Global, Globe and Mail, Winnipeg Free Press, The Star, Prince George Citizen
Will wildfires burning in B.C.'s wine country make grapes taste smoky?
UBCO chemistry professor Dr. Wesley Zandberg discussed stopping smoky, ashy notes from seeping into wine so vintners don’t have to prevent or eliminate the smoky flavour.
News 1130
Back to ballot box business for B.C.
Dr. Richard Johnston, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of political science, gave comments about the upcoming federal election.
Business in Vancouver
Building climate resilience into our forests
UBC forestry professor Dr. Sally Aitken discussed the climate-based seed transfer program in B.C. at a virtual conference on forestry hosted by UBC.
Business in Vancouver via Castanet
Canada talks a mean game but has yet to really act on climate reports
UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison pointed out that Canadian governments have announced many reduction targets since the late 1980s but have never done what is needed to meet them.
Ricochet
Why it's now more likely you'll face coronavirus — even if you're vaccinated against COVID-19
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto was quoted about the high transmissibility of the Delta COVID-19 variant.
CBC
Immunocompromised British Columbians not yet offered 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose
Dr. Kelly McNagny, a professor in UBC’s department of medical genetics, commented on offering a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to immunocompromised patients in B.C.
CTV