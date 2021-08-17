UBC In The News
Restoring indigenous wildfire management could be a huge boost to biodiversity
A study co-authored by Dr. Kira Hoffman, an NSERC postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s faculty of forestry, found that Indigenous fire stewardship promotes biodiversity.
Fast Company
21 tips that improve your memory, according to doctors
Eat This, Not That mentioned a UBC study that found aerobic exercise can increase the size of the hippocampus, the part of the brain associated with memory storage.
Eat This, Not That via Yahoo
Postpartum OCD may be more common among new moms than we realized
Motherly highlighted a UBC study that found obsessive-compulsive disorder among new mothers is more common than previously thought. Lead author Dr. Nichole Fairbrother, a clinical professor of psychiatry at UBC, was quoted.
Motherly
UBC researchers map Pacific salmon habitat, finding much is lost or inaccessible
A study by researchers from UBC and the Rainforest Conservation Foundation found that Pacific salmon can no longer access many spawning streams or floodplain habitat after decades of urban, agricultural and resource development around the Lower Fraser River. Study authors Riley Finn and Dr. Tara Martin at UBC’s faculty of forestry were quoted.
The Canadian Press via The Star
Cuddling a dog is good for your health, and new research proves it
New UBCO research led by Dr. John-Tyler Binfet, a professor in the school of education and director of the Building Academic Retention Through K-9s program, looked at the effects of dog therapy for students and showed that physical contact with canine support animals is key to increasing wellbeing.
CTV
Taxing rich peoples' empty homes isn't helping the housing crisis
Dr. Thomas Davidoff, a professor of real estate finance at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about imposing empty homes taxes to solve working-class housing affordability. The article also mentioned an analysis by UBC sociology professor Dr. Nathanael Lauster that questioned whether empty homes taxes are being oversold as solutions to the broader housing crises.
Bloomberg via BNN Bloomberg
Cellphone voyeurs getting more brazen in Vancouver, with few repercussions: lawyer
Moira Aikenhead, a PhD candidate at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, gave comments about how voyeurs accused in criminal court are getting bolder with filming.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Breakthrough cases: What’s it like catching COVID-19 after vaccination?
Dr. Horacio Bach, an adjunct professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, gave comments about breakthrough COVID-19 cases and said symptoms tend to be stronger if you are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.
Global
Growing new markets for forestry products
UBC’s faculty of forestry is holding a three-day virtual conference on forestry. Special session speakers and forestry professors Dr. Ian De La Roche and Dr. Chunping Dai were quoted.
Business In Vancouver
Richmond youth use photos, film to illustrate beauty of inclusion
UBC psychology student Teresa Hanul Seo will collaborate with other young adults to use photos and short films to discuss the importance of cultural diversity in Metro Vancouver.
Richmond News