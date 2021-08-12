UBC In The News
New carnivorous plant species identified in North America
A new study by researchers at UBC botany and the University of Wisconsin-Madison identified a new carnivorous plant for the first time in 20 years. Study authors Dr. Qianshi Lin and Dr. Sean Graham were quoted.
Nerdist, North Shore News
B.C.’s vital salmon route is seriously clogged
A study by researchers from UBC and the Rainforest Conservation Foundation looked at the lost and inaccessible habitat for Pacific salmon in Canada’s Lower Fraser River. Study authors Riley Finn and Dr. Tara Martin at UBC’s faculty of forestry were quoted.
National Observer
Hidden toll of the Northwest heat wave: Hundreds of extra deaths
Dr. Kate Weinberger, an environmental epidemiologist at UBC’s school of population and public health, gave comments about heat deaths. The article also mentioned her study that looked at the number of deaths related to heat in the United States.
New York Times (subscription)
British Columbia battles nearly 300 wildfires at once. Here’s how.
Dr. Ryan Reynolds, a postdoctoral researcher at the school of community and regional planning, says forest fires posed a complex challenge for emergency planners, the biggest problem being unpredictability.
New York Times (subscription)
Signs of dyslexia in kids: what parents need to know
Dr. Linda Siegel, a professor emeritus of educational and counselling psychology and special education, was quoted about finding the strengths of the children as well as the difficulties.
Fatherly
Latest coyote attack in Vancouver's Stanley Park injures 5-year-old
Dr. Kristen Walker, a wildlife biologist at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, was quoted in an article about the latest coyote attacks in Stanley Park.
CBC
'An urgent situation': Climate experts warn wildfires in B.C. will be more common without action
UBC forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels spoke about the fire season in B.C. and the need to manage forests and fires with climate change in mind.
CTV
Province will need to get water smart, scientists warn
Dr. David Scott, a professor in UBCO’s department of earth, environmental and geographic sciences, discussed managing water resources.
Business in Vancouver
Another trade route speed bump on the road ahead: fire season
Dr. Gordon Lovegrove, a professor at UBCO’s school of engineering, gave comments about the disruptions to rail transport caused by the wildfires.
Castanet
Provinces divided on making use of COVID-19 vaccine passports. Here’s why
Dr. Horacio Bach, an adjunct professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, commented on having proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
Global
COVID-19 vaccines should be prioritized for poorer countries, not booster shots at home: experts
Dr. Anna Blakney, a professor at UBC’s Michael Smith Laboratories and school of biomedical engineering, gave comments about COVID-19 vaccine protection.
Globe and Mail
As Indian economy heads towards an uncertain but pivotal moment, growth is the only answer
Dr. Amartya Lahiri, a Royal Bank research professor at UBC’s Vancouver School of Economics, discussed poverty alleviation in India.
Indian Express
The fires were just the beginning, welcome to the age of climate displacement
UBC sustainability scholar Sarah Kamal co-wrote about how protecting communities from future disasters requires transforming existing knowledge and political commitments on the emergency response into action.
Vancouver Sun
What brings you joy?
Corinne Crockett, an adjunct professor at UBCO’s school of nursing, reflected on the human tendency to postpone happiness and joy.
Castanet
‘Benzo-dope’ may be replacing fentanyl: Dangerous substance turning up in unregulated opioids
UBC medicine professor Dr. Lianping Ti discussed whether the increasing supply of benzo-dope in the unregulated drug market would saturate the opioid supply and the significant public health issues that need to be considered.
The Conversation
University of Fraser Valley expects record number of international first-year students
Pam Ratner, vice-provost and associate vice-president, faculty planning, was quoted about the increase in the number of applications from direct-entry undergraduate international students at UBC.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province