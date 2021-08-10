UBC In The News
This flower hides a secret: it’s actually a carnivore
A new study by researchers at UBC botany and the University of Wisconsin-Madison identified a new carnivorous plant for the first time in 20 years. Study authors Dr. Qianshi Lin and Dr. Sean Graham were quoted.
New York Times (subscription), National Geographic (subscription), Science Magazine, New Scientist, Gizmodo, Vice, NPR, The Cut, International Business Times, India Times, Radio-Canada, Indo-Canadian Voice, Castanet
Discovery by UBC researchers holds promise of reducing organ transplants rejections
UBC medicine professor Dr. Jayachandran Kizhakkedathu and his team at the Centre for Blood Research and Life Sciences Institute, have developed a polymer to coat blood vessels on transplanted organs and reduce rejection following a transplant.
Global, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Tri-City News, Abbotsford News, Squamish Chief, Pique
UBCO-developed technology opens door to personalized antibiotic therapy
UBCO engineering professor Dr. Mohammad Zarifi and his team at the Okanagan Microelectronics and Gigahertz Application Lab have developed a new method for monitoring bacterial responses to antibiotics in healthcare settings.
Kelowna Capital News
New wearable mechanism may lessen the burden of those living with Parkinson’s
UBCO engineering professor Dr. Hadi Mohammadi has developed a new, wearable device that reduces tremors in a range of activities and scenarios, but doesn’t restrict movements of the hand, wrist or fingers.
Castanet
Camp Atwater, perhaps the oldest summer camp for black kids, turns 100
UBC history professor Dr. Leslie Paris gave comments about the significance of Camp Atwater, one of the first summer camps in America specifically for Black children.
WBUR
Critics question B.C.'s growing fossil fuel subsidies in wake of dire new climate change report
UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison says there’s little political motivation for the government to move away from subsidizing fossil fuels, despite the clear consequences for the climate.
CBC
Smoke from B.C. wildfires is tainting the province's wine industry
UBC chemistry professor Dr. Wesley Zandberg discussed his research on smoke taint and explained why smoke exposure ruins a batch of grapes, making them taste like ashes.
CTV Your Morning
Okanagan wineries weathering extreme summer heat, drought
UBC forestry professor Dr. Elizabeth Wolkovich was quoted in an article about the effects of climate change on wineries.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Cultural burning: Could more fires be the solution to B.C.'s wildfire problem?
UBC forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels was quoted about the pre-colonial forest fires in B.C.
Glacier Media via Times Colonist, Castanet
New UN report on climate change says some effects ‘irreversible’ over hundreds, thousands of years
Dr. Scott Hinch, a professor in the faculty of forestry and director of the Pacific Salmon Ecology and Conservation Laboratory, commented on the effect of B.C.’s recent heat wave on salmons.
APTN
The Canadian border has reopened to tourists, but you'll need to prepare before you cross
Dr. Tom Koch, a professor of medical geography at UBC, commented on Canada’s decision to reopen the border to American tourists.
KARE
Canada’s borders are now open to fully-vaccinated U.S. travellers. But is it the right time?
Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on how reopening Canada’s borders to U.S. travellers could put children aged 12 and under at risk.
Global
Was COVID-19 research funding well spent?
Dr. Shirin Kalyan, an adjunct professor in UBC’s department of medicine, was quoted about her experience reviewing COVID-19 grant applications. She added that the pandemic highlights the need to invest in Canadian science.
University Affairs
Revealing the long but hidden history of queer women in sport
Dr. Becki Ross, a professor in the department of sociology and the Social Justice Institute, discussed the long-hidden histories of queer women, sport and pernicious legacies of racism.
The Conversation via The Tyee
How Indigenous burning practices can help curb the biodiversity crisis
Dr. Kira Hoffman, an NSERC postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s faculty of forestry, discussed her research that examined how Indigenous fire stewardship affects biodiversity.
The Conversation via National Post