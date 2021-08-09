The Catholic Church in Canada is worth billions, a Globe investigation shows. Why are its reparations for residential schools so small?

Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond (Aki-kwe), academic director of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, says the waypoint for meaningful reconciliation is to address reparations, reconstruction funding and redress. She added that just the cost of addressing unmarked burials and the investigation of those sites will involve millions of dollars that First Nations communities do not have, and should not be expected to raise to investigate their own genocide.

Globe and Mail