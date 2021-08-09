UBC In The News
Fasting protects against food poisoning, mouse study suggests
A study led by UBC gastroenterology professor Dr. Bruce Vallance suggests that fasting may help protect hosts from intestinal bacterial infections.
Yahoo Life (UK), Eat This, Not That
Salmon study balances needs of First Nation and grizzly bears
A study by Dr. Megan Adams, a postdoctoral fellow in the Conservation Decisions Lab at UBC’s faculty of forestry, looked at the ecological triangle with sockeye salmon and grizzly bears and demonstrated how a resource under pressure can be managed to maximize benefits to the entire system.
Globe and Mail
School students will need better mental-health support than they had pre-pandemic
The Globe and Mail mentioned a comprehensive mental health literacy learner resource for pre-service and practicing teachers, created by UBC education professor Dr. Wendy Carr along with a team of educators, researchers and mental healthcare professionals.
Globe and Mail
Nike’s ‘super shoes’ prompt a revolution on the track and in the marathon
Shalaya Kipp, a PhD candidate at UBC’s school of kinesiology, was quoted about working on the Nike Vaporfly running shoe.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Evidence Indigenous burning works is growing. Could Australia offer a model for B.C.?
Dr. Kira Hoffman, an NSERC postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s faculty of forestry, discussed her study that found cultural fires can mitigate the risks of uncontrolled wildfires and enhance biodiversity.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Tri-City News
UBC Northern Medical Program, UBC study to explore new safe, effective drugs for type 2 diabetes
Dr. Sarah Gray, a professor at the UBC Northern Medical Program, is teaming up with Dr. Urs Häfeli, a professor of pharmaceutical sciences at UBC, to conduct research that aims to provide evidence to support safe and effective treatments for type 2 diabetes.
Williams Lake Tribune
Male southern resident killer whale possibly dead from cancer, says expert
Dr. Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, commented on K-12, the oldest male of the southern residents killer whale, and said it seems very unlikely that he is still alive.
Global News Hour at 6, The Canadian Press via CBC, CTV, The Star, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Burnaby Now, North Delta Reporter, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Times Colonist, CHEK News, Kelowna Capital News, Kelowna Now, MSN
Man who murdered Montreal teen using ‘faint hope clause’ to seek early release
Debra Parkes, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, gave comments about the faint hope clause.
Global
The Catholic Church in Canada is worth billions, a Globe investigation shows. Why are its reparations for residential schools so small?
Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond (Aki-kwe), academic director of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, says the waypoint for meaningful reconciliation is to address reparations, reconstruction funding and redress. She added that just the cost of addressing unmarked burials and the investigation of those sites will involve millions of dollars that First Nations communities do not have, and should not be expected to raise to investigate their own genocide.
Globe and Mail
Politicians are failing to consider the young as housing prices soar: expert
Dr. Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health and founder of advocacy group Generation Squeeze, says politicians need to lead the conversation and part of it must include whether there are other ways to grow the economy without relying on rising home prices.
The Star
Here are what patients attending ERs ask their doctors
Dr. Fred Voon, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine, was interviewed about what it’s like for emergency doctors to figure out who to treat first.
CKNW Afternoon Show
Squamish recycling smells like garbage and glass
Dr. Anthony Lau, a professor in UBC’s department of chemical and biological engineering, was quoted in an article about the contaminants in Squamish’s landfill.
Squamish Chief
Should B.C. implement a domestic vaccine passport program?
UBC medicine professors Dr. Jeffrey Joy and Dr. Judy Illes, and evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto commented on implementing a vaccine passport program in B.C.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Prince George Citizen
B.C. to stay the course on reopening plan despite rise in cases
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto spoke about preventing the Delta variant from spreading and said the province should bring back mandatory masks in public indoor spaces, alongside other measures to minimize spread.
The Tyee via The Star, Yahoo
Lest we forget: We need to support the veterans who survived their war against COVID-19
Dr. Tom Koch, a medical geographer and historian at UBC, says COVID-19′s long-haulers are the latest to face long-term limits after surviving viral encounters. He says that what is different now is that we know that they can thrive with sufficient familial and social support.
Globe and Mail
How Indigenous burning practices can help curb the biodiversity crisis
Dr. Kira Hoffman, an NSERC postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s faculty of forestry, discussed her research that examined how Indigenous fire stewardship affects biodiversity.
The Conversation via Yahoo
B.C. hasn't made 'Orange Shirt Day’ a statutory holiday but some schools, workplaces plan to close
UBC is offering on-campus programming around reconciliation. In previous years, UBC has halted classes for one day during the week of Sept. 30 so students could participate in activities presented by members of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. The article quoted UBC public health professor Dr. David Patrick.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province