UBC In The News
Fasting may help protect against infection by altering the gut microbiome
A study led by UBC gastroenterology professor Dr. Bruce Vallance suggests that fasting may help to protect us from infection.
BBC – Science Focus
Indigenous cultural burning can boost biodiversity, help fight forest fires: Canadian study
Dr. Kira Hoffman, an NSERC postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s faculty of forestry, discussed her study on Indigenous fire stewardship that found cultural fires can mitigate the risks of uncontrolled wildfires and enhance biodiversity.
CBC, 770 CHQR – Aug. 4 at 1 p.m, (6:38 mark)
Extent of B.C. salmon habitat loss mapped for first time ever; findings grave
A study by researchers from UBC and the Rainforest Conservation Foundation looked at the lost and inaccessible habitat for Pacific salmon in Canada’s Lower Fraser River. Study authors Riley Finn and Dr. Tara Martin at UBC’s faculty of forestry were quoted.
CTV, CKNW Jill Bennett Show – Aug. 5 at 12 p.m. (34:47 mark), Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, Delta Optimist, Tri-City News, Squamish Chief, Castanet, Prince George Citizen, Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, North Delta Reporter, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress
The case against the concept of biodiversity
Dr. Andrea Reid, a professor at UBC’s Centre for Indigenous Fisheries, gave comments about Indigenous concepts of conservation.
Vox
Mystery of the deep: Behaviour of J pod orcas confounds researchers
Dr. Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, commented on J pod, the Southern resident orca group.
CBC via Weather Network
Brampton gets federal funding to ramp up tree planting
UBC forestry professor Dr. Lorien Nesbitt spoke about the increased focus on and investment in urban forests and how to best take care of the trees.
National Observer via The Star
mRNA technology behind COVID-19 vaccines could change how we treat cancer
Dr. Anna Blakney, a professor in UBC’s Michael Smith Laboratories and school of biomedical engineering, discussed how the mRNA vaccine technology could change the way we treat other diseases such as cancer.
News 1130
'It makes sense': immunologist wants B.C. to follow Quebec on vaccine passports
Dr. Kelly McNagny, a professor in UBC’s department of medical genetics, commented on requiring proof of vaccination in busy public indoor spaces.
CTV
COVID-19: B.C.'s strategy is all about vaccination – even as case counts rise
Dr. Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, says to push vaccination numbers even higher, the provincial campaign must move from the “one-size-fits-all approach” of mass clinics to the granular phase.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
All new COVID-19 cases on Island are from Delta variant: report
UBC mathematics professor Dr. Daniel Coombs and evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto gave comments about the recent uptick of COVID-19 cases in B.C.
Times Colonist
B.C. to stay the course on reopening plan despite rise in cases
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto spoke about preventing the Delta variant from spreading and said the province should bring back mandatory masks in public indoor spaces, alongside other measures to minimize spread.
The Tyee
Truth before reconciliation: 8 ways to identify and confront Residential School denialism
Dr. Daniel Heath Justice, a professor of critical Indigenous studies and English at UBC, discussed residential school denialism.
The Conversation via National Post
Vancouver philanthropists, activists and inventors recipients of Order of B.C.
UBC faculty members Bonnie Henry, Poul Sorensen, Debra Braithwaite, James McEwen and Dolph Schluter have been appointed to receive the province’s highest honour, the Order of British Columbia.
Times Colonist, Vancouver is Awesome