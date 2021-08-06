Photo: Hermes Rivera /Unsplash

UBC experts on Canada reopening its border to U.S. travellers

Aug 6, 2021    |   For more information, contact Collins Maina

The Canadian border reopens to fully vaccinated U.S. travellers on Monday, August 9. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann
Clinical Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Cell: 778-928-8339
Email: hoption.cann@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Epidemiology, infectious diseases

Dr. Tom Koch
Adjunct Professor, Department of Geography
Tel: 604-326-2967
Cell: 416-882-0621
Email: tomkochworks@gmail.com
Interview language(s): English

  • Factors that promote or inhibit the spread of disease, endemic diseases, medical geography

