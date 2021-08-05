UBC In The News
Indigenous 'cultural burns' can strengthen biodiversity in fire-ravaged B.C.
A new study co-authored by Dr. Kira Hoffman, an NSERC postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s faculty of forestry, found that cultural fires can mitigate the risks of uncontrolled wildfires and enhance biodiversity.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Lack of strong rival may hurt Canada's Trudeau in election
Dr. Richard Johnston, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of political science, was quoted in an article about the Liberals in the anticipated fall Canadian election.
Reuters via U.S. News & World Report, Global, Yahoo
‘Bad faith’ U.S. prosecutors misled Canada in Huawei case, court hears in final arguments
Dr. Michael Byers, a professor and Canada Research Chair in Global Politics and International Law at UBC, gave comments about Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s extradition proceedings.
The Guardian, South China Morning Post
Parts of Saskatchewan under special air quality statement due to wildfire smoke
UBC forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels commented on the fire weather conditions that we will be living with and said it’s more important to begin to adapt and learn to coexist with fire.
CBC
Victims of anti-South Asian racism at Surrey park not obliged to accept apology, says UBC prof
Gurinder Mann, a lecturer of Punjabi language and culture at UBC, commented on an anti-South Asian racist incident at a Surrey park and said an apology is a good starting point, but it’s not an endpoint.
News 1130
The language of bears
UBCO wildlife biologist Dr. Clayton Lamb commented on a study that found a geographical alignment between distinct grizzly bear genetic groups and three Indigenous language families in coastal B.C., suggesting that the rich landscape has similarly shaped both bears and humans.
Hakai Magazine
Delta variant behind increase in COVID-19 case numbers in British Columbia: experts
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto says B.C. is beginning the fourth wave of COVID-19, but how high and fast COVID-19 will rise depends on everybody’s behaviour.
The Canadian Press via CBC, Global, CTV, Winnipeg Free Press, Ottawa Citizen, Calgary Herald, Vancouver Sun, The Province, North Shore News, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Times Colonist, Victoria News, CHEK News, Kelowna Capital News
Some frustrations escalate as mask mandates drop
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor says reopening is complicated and messy because many people can’t wait to get back to socializing, but there is a substantial group of people who are also very anxious about the prospect.
Winnipeg Free Press
Telling health facts from scams online
UBC nursing professor Dr. Bernie Garrett discussed his new book that looks at deceptive and misleading tricks used by online scams to engage readers.
CBC On The Coast, Vancouver is Awesome
Dr. Faisal Khosa’s book on Indira Gandhi, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman receives international acclaim
Dr. Faisal Khosa, a professor of radiology in UBC’s faculty of medicine, was interviewed about his new book and what inspired him to write it.
Indo-Canadian Voice