UBC In The News
The surprising benefits of talking to strangers
The Atlantic mentioned a UBC study that asked a group of adults to chat with the barista when they got their morning coffee. Participants who did so reported feeling a stronger sense of community and an improved mood, as well as greater satisfaction with their overall coffee-buying experience.
The Atlantic
The Northeast's hemlock trees face extinction. A tiny fly could save them.
UBC forestry professor Dr. Danielle Ignace was quoted about her study on trees and soil carbon.
Grist
Thousands march for Penelakut Tribe following discovery of unmarked graves
UBC anthropology professor Dr. Andrew Martindale spoke about working with the Penelakut Tribe to search for the remains of missing children. He said the governments in Canada need to think about the resources that are necessary to dedicate to this effort.
CTV
Indigenous knowledge can help fight fires globally, University of Waterloo study finds
A new study co-authored by Dr. Kira Hoffman, an NSERC postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s faculty of forestry, suggests that cultural burning—purposefully burning away entire patches of trees and dry vegetation—can help protect the world from severe wildfires and promote greater biodiversity.
CTV
The world’s species are playing musical chairs: how will it end?
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Dolph Schluter says no amount of evolution in the short term is going to replace ancient species.
Nature
Huawei extradition battle: The Trump card, the wild card, and Meng Wanzhou’s narrow flight path to freedom
Dr. Michael Byers, a professor and Canada Research Chair in Global Politics and International Law at UBC, gave comments about Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s extradition proceedings.
South China Morning Post
‘Speak English’: Video shows couple yelling at grandmothers, kids in Surrey B.C. park
UBC history professor Dr. Henry Yu commented on how racialized incidents can have a huge impact on children who see it.
Global
Why trees are shedding their leaves in the summer
UBC forestry professor Dr. Stephen Sheppard gave comments about how trees drop their leaves as a coping mechanism for moisture deficit and the effects of extreme heat.
Weather Network
The Ingenious ancient technology concealed in the shallows
Dr. William Cheung, a professor and Canada Research Chair in Ocean Sustainability and Global Change at UBC, discussed his projections on the effect of warming oceans on marine life.
Hakai Magazine
Wildfire smoke may affect insects ability to ‘see’ and ‘smell’ plants
Dr. Juli Carrillo, a professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, and forestry professor Dr. John Richardson, spoke about how insects may be adapting their behaviours to smoky skies and warming temperatures.
iNFO News
COVID-19: Health officials in B.C. keeping an eye on new Lambda variant
Dr. Anthony Chow, a professor emeritus of infectious diseases in UBC’s department of medicine, commented on a study that suggests the Lambda variant exhibits higher infectivity and immune resistance. He said the vaccines we have are still the most effective way to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Vaccinated? You’re 10x less likely to catch and transmit COVID-19, but risk remains
UBC mathematics professor Dr. Eric Cytrynbaum says despite breakthrough cases – where vaccinated people are infected with COVID – the vaccines provide a high level of protection.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
Canadian universities must act now to protect their communities
Debra Parkes, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, co-wrote an article about Canadian post-secondary institutions’ decisions not to mandate COVID-19 vaccination.
Vancouver Sun, Ottawa Citizen
Up in smoke: How wildfires are tainting grapes and threatening the wine industry
UBC chemistry professor Dr. Wesley Zandberg discussed smoke taint—the undesirable ashy, smoky aroma of wines produced from grapes exposed to wildfire smoke while ripening.
The Conversation via National Post
Canada remains top destination for Indian students but travel restriction cause of concern
Ananya Mukherjee Reed, provost and vice president of academics at UBCO, commented on how the Canadian government has implemented several policy changes to make studying here more attractive for international students. She also spoke about UBC’s recruitment efforts in India.
Times of India
A book called The New Alchemists which helps reader spot online health scams
UBC nursing professor Dr. Bernie Garrett discussed his new book that looks at the rise of online health scams.
Spice Radio