UBC In The News
Forest fine, tigers not, say Satkosia villagers
Research co-conducted by Dr. Ramesh Krishnamurthy, an adjunct professor at UBC’s faculty of forestry, analyzed the attitude of people towards conservation in general and tigers in particular so that a future strategy to revive the tiger population could be devised.
New Indian Express
B.C. scientists capture most-detailed radio image of the Milky Way’s sister galaxy
A new study led by Sofia Fatigoni, a PhD student in the department of physics and astronomy at UBC, captured a detailed radio image of the Andromeda galaxy, which will allow scientists to identify and study more regions where new stars are born.
Radio Canada, Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
Extreme drought in southern B.C. taking devastating toll on life in water and on land
Dr. Hans Schreier, a professor emeritus of land and water systems at UBC, says drought is just one of many unusual weather patterns around the world being driven by climate change. He added that it’s becoming increasingly difficult to predict the weather because old patterns are breaking down.
CBC
Millions meant for residential school survivors spent on Catholic Church lawyers, administration: documents
Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond (Aki-kwe), academic director of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, commented on documents obtained by media pertaining to residential school survivor compensation by the Catholic Church.
CBC
No end in sight for dry spell, which began after Metro Vancouver's last measurable rainfall on June 15
Dr. Hans Schreier, a professor emeritus of land and water systems at UBC, gave comments about the summer water use in Metro Vancouver.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
B.C. looks to improve lower COVID-19 vaccination rates in the Interior as potential 4th wave looms
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto says B.C.’s high vaccination rates are not even across the province, and so communities with lower levels of vaccinations are susceptible.
CBC
Why is the vaccination rate in the Interior and Northern Health regions relatively low?
Dr. Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, discussed COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy.
CKNW Lynda Steele Show