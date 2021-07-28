UBC In The News
Gov't disregard of Indigenous prescribed, cultural burns 'created this catastrophe': advocates
CTV mentioned a UBC forestry report that found impediments to progress to better wildfire prevention included a lack of sustained funding from provincial and federal governments, high costs and complex paperwork.
CTV
Canada's Trudeau to gamble on vaccinations, economic rebound in likely September snap vote
Dr. Allan Tupper, a professor in UBC’s department of political science, says the September snap vote would be an election of inches, not giant steps.
Reuters via Business Standard, Global
Will there be an mRNA vaccine for cancer?
Dr. Anna Blakney, a professor in UBC’s Michael Smith Laboratories and school of biomedical engineering, was quoted in an article about an mRNA cancer vaccine.
Deutsche Welle
The impact B.C.’s drought is having on the ecosystem
UBC forestry professor Dr. John Richardson explained the devastating toll B.C.’s drought is having on the local ecosystem.
Global News Morning BC
Manitoba RCMP reveals 11-year probe into Fort Alexander residential school
Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond (Aki-kwe), academic director of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, commented on the Manitoba RCMP’s announcement that it has spent such a long time investigating criminal wrongdoing at one residential school.
Globe and Mail
‘Should not have happened’: new documents outline potentially catastrophic failures in Danbrook One design
Dr. Carlos Ventura, a professor of civil engineering at UBC, commented on the issues of Danbrook One, Langford’s tallest high-rise.
Capital Daily
B.C. increases by 150 cases 5 times at the beginning of the month
UBC dentistry professor Dr. HsingChi von Bergmann gave comments about how the Delta variants may have caused new rising cases in B.C.
Sing Tao Daily, OMNI – Focus Mandarin
COVID-19: Province shifting vax strategy to reach those without a dose
UBC mathematics professor Dr. Daniel Coombs and Dr. Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, gave comments about B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination rate and vaccine hesitancy.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Richmond News, Coast Reporter
Will speculators feast thanks to Vancouver's council?
Patrick Condon, the James Taylor chair in Landscape and Livable Environments at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, wrote an article about the difficulty of getting affordable market rentals in Vancouver given land price inflation.
The Tyee
This affordability vote says much about Vancouver politics
Patrick Condon, the James Taylor chair in Landscape and Livable Environments at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, discussed the council vote on loosening the rules for the Moderate Income Rental Housing Pilot Program rental housing experiment.
The Tyee
Marine engineer Jagdeep Bakshi’s professional legacy commemorated by a scholarship at UBC
Drishti Magazine highlighted the Jagdeep Singh Bakshi Memorial Award scholarship, which supports graduate students in the master of engineering leadership in naval architecture and marine engineering program at UBC.
Drishti Magazine