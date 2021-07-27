UBC In The News

Millions of seahorses caught as bycatch in Indian shores

Mongabay highlighted a study by UBC marine conservation researcher Tanvi Vaidyanathan, which found that the ban on catching and trading seahorses in Indiahas failed to control seahorse extraction.
Doctors warn cases of respiratory virus could surge as pandemic precautions reduced

Dr. Pascal Lavoie, a professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, co-authored a commentary on the potential resurgence of the respiratory syncytial virus in Canada.
Doctors, air pollution experts forecast worsening health effects of wildfire smoke

Dr. Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, discussed the impacts of wildfire smoke exposure.
Fires in Western Canada creating own weather systems, say experts

UBC geography professor Dr. Simon Donner says firestorms generate lightning, which can cause more fires.
Residential school survivors demand Sask. court release Catholic compensation document

Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond (Aki-kwe), academic director of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, was quoted about making records of the Catholic Church’s compensation for residential school survivors fully accessible.
Lustre of hosting the Olympics endures for some cities, despite challenges

Dr. Hyung-Gu Lynn, AECL/KEPCO Chair in Korean Research at the Institute of Asian Research, commented on the declining number of bids to host the Olympics and said the IOC has a longer-term calculus to consider when steering its course.
More than 40 days have passed since Vancouver's airport saw rain

UBC forestry professor Dr. Sally Aitken discussed the long-term effects of drought.
Ask Me Anything: Dr. Christopher Carlsten on wildfire smoke and your health

Dr. Christopher Carlsten, a professor and head of respiratory medicine at UBC, answered questions about wildfire smoke and health.
Stiff joints, grey hair: Pandemic-induced isolation, grief and anxiety aged you - but it’s not too late to reverse the effects

Dr. Eli Puterman, a health psychologist and a professor at UBC’s school of kinesiology, spoke about the aging effects of stress.
Jagmeet Singh wants to attract more young voters, and he’s using TikTok to do it

Grace Nosek, a PhD candidate at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, gave comments about how using positivity on social media is key to the youth vote and emphasized the importance of voter education.
B.C. forests are 'bonfires waiting to go off' — are more fires the solution?

UBC forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels spoke about tracing the scars of fire over swaths of Interior forest. She also discussed pre-colonial forest fires in B.C.
Saanich-based group continues its call for no-cost birth control

Black Press Media mentioned a 2019 UBC medicine study that found broadening access to affordable contraception could decrease the number of people at risk of accidental pregnancy.
How a 15-minute city works

Dr. Alex Bigazzi, a professor of civil engineering and planning at UBC, gave comments about the 15-minute community concept proposed by the City of Burnaby.
Over-60s with only virtual contact 'more lonely'

A new study co-authored by UBC sociology professor Dr. Yue Qian suggests that virtual interaction was not helpful on its own as an alternative to face-to-face time for people over 60 during the pandemic.
U.S. study used to falsely link Covid-19 shots, miscarriages

Dr. Devon Greyson, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on a misleading social media claim that those vaccinated against COVID-19 early in pregnancy suffered a high rate of miscarriage.
'Cave syndrome' — the worry of re-entering a post-lockdown world

UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor was quoted about the rise of anxiety and agoraphobia-like phenomenon in post-pandemic.
B.C. needs to focus on COVID vaccinations as fourth wave driven by Delta looms

UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto commented on the recent uptick of COVID-19 cases and said British Columbians need to remain diligent, especially with the Delta variant around.
Wastewater COVID-19 tracking

Fairchild TV highlighted UBC research led by UBC civil engineering professor Dr. Ryan Ziels that suggests wastewater testing can accurately and rapidly identify levels of COVID-19 infections in the community, including the rise of variants of concern.
Canada needs to take a clinical look at how it supports biomedical discoveries

Dr. Dermot Kelleher, dean of the faculty of medicine and UBC vice-president, health, co-wrote an article about the transformational change that comes from biomedical discoveries in Canada.
Revealing the long but hidden history of queer women in sport

Dr. Becki Ross, a professor in the department of sociology and the Social Justice Institute, discussed the long-hidden histories of queer women, sport and pernicious legacies of racism.
