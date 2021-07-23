UBC In The News
Hitting global climate target could create 8m energy jobs, study says
The Guardian highlighted an analysis led by Dr. Sandeep Pai at UBC’s Institute of Resources, Environment and Sustainability, that combined employment factors and climate and economic estimates to predict the costs of climate change.
The Guardian
Lhoosk’uz Dené Nation has access to clean water after 20 years
The Lhoosk’uz Dené Nation partnered with a UBC team led by chemical engineering professor Dr. Madjid Mohseni to build a sustainable water treatment system, which will provide drinkable tap water for the first time in 20 years.
News 1130, Vancouver Sun, The Province
Can India kickstart its economy and change its growth trajectory?
Dr. Amartya Lahiri, a Royal Bank research professor at UBC’s Vancouver School of Economics, discussed the Indian economy in light of the country’s socialist past, distrust of markets, current monetary policy and continuing challenges.
Ideas of India
‘Baby brain’ is real and could have long-term impacts. Should parents be worried?
Dr. Liisa Galea, a professor of neuroscience in UBC’s department of psychology, gave comments about “‘baby brain,” a common side effect of having a child. The article also mentioned her study, which found evidence to suggest that brains improve as the postpartum journey continues.
Global
‘Deep and profound loss’: B.C. sociologist on wildfires’ emotional toll
UBCO sociology professor Dr. Mary Ann Murphy shared insights into the emotional toll that wildfire takes when families lose their homes to it.
Global
B.C.’s long, dry stretch of weather
Dr. Hans Schreier, a professor emeritus of land and water systems, discussed the potential implications of an early heat wave and no significant rain in sight.
Global News Morning BC
With Quebec rejecting a $14B LNG project, is the industry at a dead end in Canada?
Dr. Werner Antweiler, chair of international trade policy at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says Canada can’t be hopeful about Asian markets for LNG given Canada would be late to an already crowded market. He added that LNG profit margins appear too low to justify new investments in Canada.
National Observer (subscription)
B.C. film industry taps funding to boost diversity in sector where only 15% are visible minorities
Sharon McGowan, a producer by trade and a professor in film production at UBC, spoke about adopting an equity film incentive, offering financial benefits to companies that meet inclusivity targets.
Business in Vancouver
Diving back in: How to handle the stress of transitioning to life post-lockdown
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor shared suggestions on how to prepare for our world as it opens up post-pandemic.
Globe and Mail
Will B.C. see a 4th wave? Researcher says it’s a battle of vaccines versus the variants
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto says there’s still too much uncertainty about COVID-19 transmission between vaccinated individuals. She recommends that we still wear masks indoors in crowded areas, even if we’re fully vaccinated.
Black Press Media via BC Local News, Surrey Now-Leader, North Delta Reporter, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
Sowing the seeds of belonging: My father's garden was the place I was safe and welcomed
UBC clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem shared a story about her father’s garden where he created a sense of ownership and belonging as a Chinese Canadian, and how this has turned her eyes toward nature.
CBC
New partnership aims to improve emergency care in four Nuu-chah-nulth nations
To improve emergency care for remote First Nations communities, the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council partnered with UBC’s department of emergency medicine to create Kwiis-hen-niip, meaning “change” in Nuu-chah-nulth.
The Star
From Missouri to Vancouver: How this adorable canine found a loving 'furever' home
Vancouver is Awesome mentioned the Community Veterinary Outreach program run by Kelsi Jessamine, a clinical associate at UBC’s school of nursing. The program is supported by a UBC Community-University Engagement Support fund.
