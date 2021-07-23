Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Latest News

UBC experts are available to comment on topics related to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Japan and international relations

Dr. Julian Dierkes

Associate Professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Keidanren Chair in Japanese Research

Email: julian.dierkes@ubc.ca

Language(s): English, German

Contemporary Japan, Tokyo

Olympic volunteering

Sports diplomacy, especially in East Asia, Japan and Mongolia

*Unavailable to comment from August 4 onwards

Prof. Hyung-Gu Lynn

AECL/KEPCO Chair in Korean Research at the Institute of Asian Research

Email: hlynn@mail.ubc.ca

Language(s): English, Japanese and Korean

Colonial to contemporary issues in Japan

State-society relations, international relations, popular culture, media and politics, business history, globalization, political economy

Sports medicine and injury prevention

Dr. Michael Koehle

Director, Division of Sport & Exercise Medicine

Professor, Faculty of Medicine and School of Kinesiology

Email: michael.koehle@ubc.ca

Language(s): English

On-site in Gifu, Japan as a sports medicine physician for Athletics Canada.

Medical issues related to sport

Environmental conditions for the athletes (pollution, heat humidity etc.)

Exercise physiology for the athletes

*Limited availability, also subject to time zone difference

Dr. Robert McCormack

Professor, Faculty of Medicine

Email: drbobmccormack@me.com

Language(s): English

On-site in Tokyo as part of the medical team for the Canadian Olympic team

Optimizing athlete health and maximizing athlete performance

Injury and illness prevention

Medical issues related to Canadian athletes

Anti-doping, knee and shoulder injuries

Sport medicine, cartilage repair and transplantation

*Limited availability, also subject to time zone difference

Physiology and psychology of competition

Dr. Mark Beauchamp

Professor of Exercise and Health Psychology, School of Kinesiology

Email: mark.beauchamp@ubc.ca

Tel: 604-754-9498

Language(s): English

Group/team dynamics and leadership

Self-confidence, close relationships

Sport and exercise psychology, role perceptions and coach-athlete relationships

*Unavailable for comment on July 30

Dr. Lori Brotto

Professor, Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology

Executive Director, Women’s Health Research Institute

Email: lori.brotto@cw.bc.ca

Tel: 604-605-6032

Language(s): English

Women’s health and equity, sexual psychophysiology, mindfulness interventions

Psychology behind athlete sexual activity in Olympic village

*Unavailable for comment on July 23

Dr. Maria Gallo

Professor of Teaching, School of Kinesiology

Director, Masters of High-Performance Coaching & Technical Leadership Program

Email: maria.gallo@ubc.ca

Language(s): English

On-site in Tokyo as the assistant coach to Team Canada’s Rugby Women’s 7s

Coach education and experience

Women in leadership positions

Resilience in athletes and exercise physiology

*Limited availability, also subject to time zone difference

Paralympic Games

Dr. Andrea Bundon

Assistant Professor, School of Kinesiology

Email: andrea.bundon@ubc.ca

Tel: 604-908-8588

Language(s): English

Paralympic athletes, Paralympic movement and the social impacts of the Paralympic Games

Gender equity/women’s participation in the Paralympics vs. Olympics

How Olympians/Paralympians have coped and adapted to the postponement of the Games

Intersection of disability and gender

How to speak about/report on disability and report on the Paralympic Games

Sustainability and economic impacts

Dr. Tsur Somerville

Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Email: tsur.somerville@sauder.ubc.ca

Tel: 604-329-4585

Language(s): English

Economic impact of the Olympic games

Lead author of study that found real estate prices do not increase or decrease in host cities

Dr. Robert VanWynsberghe

Associate Professor, Department of Educational Studies

Email: robert.vanwynsberghe@ubc.ca

Language(s): English