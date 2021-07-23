UBC experts on Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

UBC experts are available to comment on topics related to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Japan and international relations
Dr. Julian Dierkes
Associate Professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
Keidanren Chair in Japanese Research
Email: julian.dierkes@ubc.ca
Language(s): English, German
- Contemporary Japan, Tokyo
- Olympic volunteering
- Sports diplomacy, especially in East Asia, Japan and Mongolia
*Unavailable to comment from August 4 onwards
Prof. Hyung-Gu Lynn
AECL/KEPCO Chair in Korean Research at the Institute of Asian Research
Email: hlynn@mail.ubc.ca
Language(s): English, Japanese and Korean
- Colonial to contemporary issues in Japan
- State-society relations, international relations, popular culture, media and politics, business history, globalization, political economy
Sports medicine and injury prevention
Dr. Michael Koehle
Director, Division of Sport & Exercise Medicine
Professor, Faculty of Medicine and School of Kinesiology
Email: michael.koehle@ubc.ca
Language(s): English
- On-site in Gifu, Japan as a sports medicine physician for Athletics Canada.
- Medical issues related to sport
- Environmental conditions for the athletes (pollution, heat humidity etc.)
- Exercise physiology for the athletes
*Limited availability, also subject to time zone difference
Dr. Robert McCormack
Professor, Faculty of Medicine
Email: drbobmccormack@me.com
Language(s): English
- On-site in Tokyo as part of the medical team for the Canadian Olympic team
- Optimizing athlete health and maximizing athlete performance
- Injury and illness prevention
- Medical issues related to Canadian athletes
- Anti-doping, knee and shoulder injuries
- Sport medicine, cartilage repair and transplantation
*Limited availability, also subject to time zone difference
Physiology and psychology of competition
Dr. Mark Beauchamp
Professor of Exercise and Health Psychology, School of Kinesiology
Email: mark.beauchamp@ubc.ca
Tel: 604-754-9498
Language(s): English
- Group/team dynamics and leadership
- Self-confidence, close relationships
- Sport and exercise psychology, role perceptions and coach-athlete relationships
*Unavailable for comment on July 30
Dr. Lori Brotto
Professor, Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology
Executive Director, Women’s Health Research Institute
Email: lori.brotto@cw.bc.ca
Tel: 604-605-6032
Language(s): English
- Women’s health and equity, sexual psychophysiology, mindfulness interventions
- Psychology behind athlete sexual activity in Olympic village
*Unavailable for comment on July 23
Dr. Maria Gallo
Professor of Teaching, School of Kinesiology
Director, Masters of High-Performance Coaching & Technical Leadership Program
Email: maria.gallo@ubc.ca
Language(s): English
- On-site in Tokyo as the assistant coach to Team Canada’s Rugby Women’s 7s
- Coach education and experience
- Women in leadership positions
- Resilience in athletes and exercise physiology
*Limited availability, also subject to time zone difference
Paralympic Games
Dr. Andrea Bundon
Assistant Professor, School of Kinesiology
Email: andrea.bundon@ubc.ca
Tel: 604-908-8588
Language(s): English
- Paralympic athletes, Paralympic movement and the social impacts of the Paralympic Games
- Gender equity/women’s participation in the Paralympics vs. Olympics
- How Olympians/Paralympians have coped and adapted to the postponement of the Games
- Intersection of disability and gender
- How to speak about/report on disability and report on the Paralympic Games
Sustainability and economic impacts
Dr. Tsur Somerville
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: tsur.somerville@sauder.ubc.ca
Tel: 604-329-4585
Language(s): English
- Economic impact of the Olympic games
- Lead author of study that found real estate prices do not increase or decrease in host cities
Dr. Robert VanWynsberghe
Associate Professor, Department of Educational Studies
Email: robert.vanwynsberghe@ubc.ca
Language(s): English
- Lead researcher of the 2010 Olympic Games Impact study
- Social, economic and environmental impact of the Games
- Sport mega events, social and sustainability movements