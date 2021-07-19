UBC In The News
Heat wave in Pacific Northwest, Canada killed more than 1 billion sea creatures: researchers
Research by UBC marine biologist Dr. Chris Harley estimates that more than 1 billion sea creatures were killed along the Salish Sea coastline as a heat dome bore down on the Pacific Northwest and Canada earlier this month.
Fox News
The future of parkades
Dr. Walter Mérida, a professor of mechanical engineering, was interviewed about a new clean energy project that will transform an entire city block at UBC into a smart energy district.
CBC Columnists
UBC survey on stillbirth, neonatal deaths
UBC nursing professor Dr. Wendy Hall discussed her survey that aims to improve future care for Canadian families coping with stillbirth and neonatal loss.
CKNW Jill Bennett Show – July 15 at 12:00 p.m (46:53 mark)
Mattress company provides comfy beds for stressed-out New West medical staff
Glacier Media mentioned a UBC nursing study that found an estimated 41 per cent of medical staff in hospitals suffered from anxiety and depression at the height of the pandemic.
Glacier Media via New West Record, Vancouver is Awesome
UBCO shines light on water
UBCO engineering researchers have discovered a new way to detect impurities in water. The article quoted Dr. Nicolas Peleato, a professor at UBCO’s school of engineering, and graduate student Ziyu Li.
Castanet
New study suggests cannabis’ wild ancestors likely came from China
Dr. Jonathan Page, an adjunct professor in UBC’s department of botany, commented on a study that looked at how cannabis went from being a wild weed to being picked up by humans.
Smithsonian Magazine
Why is this totem pole traveling across America?
Dr. Linc Kesler, a professor at the First Nations House of Learning, was quoted about how missionaries and government officials opposed totem poles as part of spiritual traditions antithetical to Christianity, or as part of political systems inimical to their interests.
National Geographic
Communities struggle to cope as wildfires rage in Canada and U.S.
UBC forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels commented on the Lytton wildfire and said that the area burnt per year on average has doubled since about the 1970s at the national level.
The Times (subscription)
As sea levels rise, B.C. coastal cities could face flooding from moon's 'wobble'
Dr. Jess McIver, a professor in UBC’s department of physics and astronomy, and Kees Lokman, a professor of landscape architecture, gave comments about the “wobble” in the moon’s orbit and its effects.
McIver: CBC via Weather Network
Lokman: CBC via Weather Network, Global via MSN
Changes to Vancouver school program for gifted students draw concern
Dr. Owen Lo, a professor in UBC’s department of educational and counselling psychology, commented on the Vancouver School Board’s proposal to expand its gifted and enrichment education at the elementary level.
Globe and Mail
Governments, utilities and the nuclear industry hope small modular reactors will power Canada’s future. Can they actually build one?
Dr. M.V. Ramana, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, gave comments about small modular reactors.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Kelowna crane collapse prompts renewed calls for mandatory training
Dr. Omar Swei, a professor of civil engineering at UBC, commented on the crane collapse in Downtown Kelowna. He said a lot of the incidents that have been recorded have oftentimes been associated with assembly and disassembly.
News 1130
Density considered key to local business vitality
Dr. Thomas Davidoff, director of the Centre for Urban Economics and Real Estate at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says some residential neighbourhoods achieved some critical mass as small economic hubs during the pandemic. However, it is harder to make that work long-term without an external factor forcing people to stay hyper-local.
Business in Vancouver
COVID-19: B.C.'s vaccination rate still leaves opening for variants
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto discussed B.C.’s overall COVID-19 vaccination rate.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
EU the new kingpin in global trade order
Dr. Kristen Hopewell, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, says it is not China but the European Union that has taken the most significant steps to address the crisis at the WTO and preserve and defend the rules-based multilateral trading system.
The Interpreter
A doctor’s century-old warning on residential schools can help find justice for Canada’s crimes
Dr. Tricia Logan, a Métis scholar and head of research and engagement at the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre at UBC, discussed the Bryce Report on residential schools that highlighted high death rates of Indigenous children in the schools.
Globe and Mail
Why green hydrogen — but not grey — could help solve climate change
Dr. Walter Mérida, associate dean of research for applied science at UBC, discussed hydrogen energy systems and how Canada has an opportunity to become a leading hydrogen exporter.
The Conversation via National Post, Yahoo
This outreach clinic supports people and their pets on the Downtown Eastside
Vancouver is Awesome highlighted the Community Veterinary Outreach program supported by a UBC Community-University Engagement Support fund. Kelsi Jessamine, a clinical associate at UBC’s school of nursing, was interviewed.
Vancouver is Awesome