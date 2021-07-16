UBC In The News
Pacific Northwest heat wave killed more than 1 billion sea creatures
UBC marine biologist Dr. Chris Harley and PhD candidate Fiona Beaty spoke about their research on the effect of climate change on marine life.
Scientific American, Coast Reporter
First Nation community taps into clean water supply
The Lhoosk’uz Dené Nation partnered with a UBC team led by chemical engineering professor Dr. Madjid Mohseni to build a water treatment system. The community had previously relied on bottled water for drinking.
Global News Hour at 6, Black Press Media via Quesnel Cariboo Observer, Cranbrook Daily Townsman, Lake Country Calendar
Four true cliches about B.C.'s parks — and one that isn't
The Province mentioned a UBC-led study that analyzed data from Australia, Brazil and Canada and found that biodiversity is highest on lands managed by Indigenous peoples.
The Province
Climate change is affecting wine flavours
The Economist mentioned work by UBC forestry professor Dr. Elizabeth Wolkovich on the impact of climate change on vineyards and the taste of wine.
The Economist (subscription)
After a year of staring at ourselves in online meetings, non-surgical cosmetic tweaks are on the rise
Dr. Katie Beleznay, a clinical instructor in UBC’s department of dermatology and skin science, gave comments about popular interest in non-invasive cosmetic procedures.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Driven by their need to protect the planet
Jenalee Kluttz, a PhD student in UBC’s department of educational studies, said there’s a disconnect between environmental challenges and efforts to address them. She added that it’s important for schools to support students in this work.
Winnipeg Free Press (subscription) via The Star
Army of moth larvae devouring its way through North Shore trees
News 1130 spoke to UBC forestry professor Dr. Richard Hamelin about the moth larvae spotted on the North Shore.
News 1130
The majority of Canada is vaccinated. But what to do about the rest?
UBCO nursing professor Dr. Katrina Plamondon discussed the COVID-19 vaccination rate in Canada and improving vaccine accessibility.
Vice
Drone Delivery Canada signs agreement with UBC for Remote Communities Drone Transportation Initiative
Drone Delivery Canada’s drone delivery solution will be used to transport cargo for the Stellat’en First Nation as part of UBC’s remote communities drone transportation initiative.
Yahoo