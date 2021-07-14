UBC In The News
This insect drinks your milkshake
The New York Times highlighted a new UBC study by Dr. Philip Matthews, a professor in the department of zoology, that looked at suction capability of the meadow froghopper.
New York Times (subscription)
WTO seeks to land big prize after 20 years of fish talks
Dr. Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, says that the countries from which fishing fleets emanate have devastated their fish stocks and have to go elsewhere, competing with each other.
Reuters via U.S. News & World Report, Financial Post, Yahoo, MSN
How to outfit buildings to better handle hotter temperatures
Patrick Condon, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, says on an urban planning level, trees are essential for cooling because the air within the canopy of a tree can be up to five degrees lower.
CBC
Transport Canada has just brought in new rules to help prevent trains from causing fires
UBCO engineering professor Dr. Gord Lovegrove discussed Transport Canada’s new rules to help prevent trains from causing fires.
CBC Daybreak South
Millions of marine life boil on shores of Western Canada amid record-breaking heat wave
UBC geography professor Dr. Simon Donner explained how climate change and the unprecedented heat wave are impacting B.C. wildfires and marine life.
Global – The Morning Show
PBO says it won’t be able to cost all platform pledges if there’s a snap election
Dr. Kevin Milligan, a UBC professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, was quoted about how PBO’s independent costing provides a valuable public service.
Globe and Mail
West Coast drought puts fish and forests in dire straits
UBC forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels discussed the wildfire situation in B.C.
National Observer
Did a train start the Lytton fire?
Dr. Kira Hoffman, a fire ecologist and postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s faculty of forestry, gave comments about the wildfire ignition sources in B.C. and how railways are responsible for less than one per cent of total wildfires.
The Tyee
Will Canada’s COVID-19 babies face ‘immunity debt’? Here’s what experts say
Dr. Brett Finlay, a professor in the Michael Smith Laboratories, and the departments of biochemistry and molecular biology, and microbiology and immunology, spoke about the impact of COVID-19 on children’s immune system.
Global
Coronavirus tracked in human waste
Dr. Ryan Ziels, a professor of civil engineering, discussed his study that found wastewater genomic testing can be a quick and effective way to track COVID-19 variants within a region.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Richmond News, New West Record, Delta Optimist, Prince George Citizen, Alaska Highway News
Putting an end to billions in fishing subsidies could improve fish stocks and ocean health
Dr. Daniel Skerritt, a postdoctoral research fellow at the fisheries economics research unit at UBC, discussed harmful fisheries subsidies and how establishing international rules would be a significant step towards rebuilding an abundant ocean.
The Conversation via National Post