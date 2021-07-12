UBC In The News
Extreme heat cooked mussels, clams and other shellfish alive on beaches in Western Canada
UBC marine biologist Dr. Chris Harley discussed his early estimates that point to a huge die-off of marine life during the extreme heat wave.
CNN, New York Times (subscription), NPR, Mother Jones, Huffington Post, Yahoo, CKNW Mornings with Simi
As B.C. bakes and burns, residents say their climate anxiety is peaking
Dr. Nelly Oelke, a professor at UBCO’s school of nursing, is studying how events like wildfire, smoke and flooding affect people living in rural communities to identify ways to build more resilient communities prepared to deal with a future where extreme weather becomes more common.
CBC via Yahoo
China's 100-year-old Communist Party has more members than most countries have people
Dr. Timothy Cheek, a historian of Chinese politics at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and the department of history, spoke about Xi Jinping’s counter-reformation to revive ideological governance in China.
NPR
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou loses court bid to enter new evidence
Dr. Paul Evans, a public policy and global affairs professor and HSBC Chair in Asian Research at UBC, gave comments about Canada’s approach to handling the resolution of the Meng Wanzhou case.
Nikkei Asia
B.C. urged to help rebuild Lytton to prevent great destruction from future fires
UBC forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels says First Nations, the municipality and the provincial and federal governments need to work together with experts to redesign the community so future wildfires won’t be as devastating.
The Canadian Press via CTV, National Post, Ottawa Citizen, The Star, CityNews, Calgary Herald, News 1130, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Times Colonist, iNFO News, Kelowna Capital News, Kelowna Now, Prince George Citizen, MSN
Cariboo district issues three wildfire evacuation alerts near 100 Mile House
UBC forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels was quoted in an article about how we’re seeing longer fire seasons and more extreme fire danger conditions with climate change.
CTV
Are you noticing the tree's shedding early?
UBC forestry professor Dr. Stephen Sheppard gave comments about trees shedding their leaves because of near-drought conditions.
CKNW Mornings with Simi
Health Matters: Lambda variant circulating in Canada
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto discussed the Lambda COVID-19 variant and why B.C. should be proceeding with caution during Step 3 of its restart plan.
Global News Morning BC
Bigwigs! In! Space! For Branson and Bezos, astro-tourism is an adventure and an obsession
UBC professors Dr. Michael Byers, Canada Research Chair in Global Politics and International Law, and Dr. Aaron Boley, Canada Research Chair in Planetary Astronomy, discussed space tourism.
Globe and Mail
Putting an end to billions in fishing subsidies could improve fish stocks and ocean health
Dr. Daniel Skerritt, a postdoctoral research fellow at the fisheries economics research unit at UBC, discussed harmful fisheries subsidies and how establishing international rules would be a significant step towards rebuilding an abundant ocean.
The Conversation
Comic-book artist portrays UBC prof who led pioneering study on the effects of television in the 1970s
A cartoonist based in Australia has drawn a long-form comic inspired by the work of UBC psychology professor Dr. Tannis MacBeth, who died last month.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province