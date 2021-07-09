UBC In The News
Crushing heat wave in Pacific Northwest and Canada cooked shellfish alive by the millions
Research by UBC marine biologist Dr. Chris Harley estimates that one billion sea creatures in the Salish Sea off the coast of Vancouver may have died during the extreme heat from late June into early July.
Kids’ bedroom ideas: how to decorate to improve their mood
The Times mentioned a UBC study that looked at the effect of colours on creative thinking.
As overdose crisis rages on, wait lists grow in recovery programs for women with children
CBC mentioned research by UBC nursing and medicine researchers that found a direct link between child removal and unintentional drug overdose among marginalized women in Canada.
'You can't prepare': UBC survey on stillbirth, neonatal death aims to help create standard of care
UBC nursing professor Dr. Wendy Hall is conducting a survey that aims to improve future care for Canadian families coping with stillbirth and neonatal loss.
Frozen feces a poop scoop, reveals diet of Arctic sled dogs three centuries ago
An international study led by Dr. Camilla Speller, a UBC professor of anthropological archaeology, extracted proteins from ancient frozen feces to better understand our ancestors and what they fed their dogs, as well as how dogs’ gastrointestinal health has evolved.
A wildfire has destroyed 90 per cent of this town. Indigenous communities have been hit the hardest
Dr. Jennifer Grenz, a lecturer at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, was quoted in an article about the disproportionate impacts of climate change on Indigenous communities.
Hundreds died during B.C.'s heat dome. Who is responsible for deaths caused by extreme heat?
Dr. Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says rather than increasing capacity in the health system in anticipation of more heat waves, building codes in B.C. may need to change to prevent deaths due to overheating.
BC Hydro warns of 'EV bottleneck' due to pent-up pandemic demand
Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says moving from a gas-powered car to an electric vehicle would cut fuel bills to a fifth of the cost per kilometre.
Alberta's reopening provides window for more infectious delta variant, experts caution
UBC zoology professor and mathematical modelling expert Dr. Sarah Otto commented on Alberta’s reopening and the growth of the Delta COVID-19 variant.
Coronavirus: Could cases of the Delta variant surge in B.C. due to travel?
Dr. Horacio Bach, an adjunct professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, spoke about the Delta COVID-19 variant and border reopening.
Predicting spread of Delta variant requires ‘solid data’: B.C. independent modelling group
UBC mathematics professor Dr. Eric Cytrynbaum was quoted in an article about the need to keep up vaccinations and improve COVID-19 data collection in order to predict the spread of the Delta variant.
Nuclear energy will not be the solution to climate change
Dr. Allison Macfarlane, a professor and director of UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, discussed why nuclear power cannot positively impact climate change.
As climate change increases the risk of fires, Canada’s approach to wildfire management isn’t working
Dr. Kira Hoffman, a fire ecologist and postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s faculty of forestry, says we urgently need improved methods to reduce wildfire risk in Canada, as the climate warms and large wildfires now commonly exceed our capacities for fire suppression.
UBC First Nations House of Learning director Margaret Moss makes Forbes 50 Over 50 Impact list
Dr. Margaret Moss, a UBC professor of nursing and director of the First Nations House of Learning, is among those named to Forbes magazine’s 50 Over 50 Impact list.
Varsity sports on the starting blocks
University Affairs spoke to Kavie Toor, managing director of UBC athletics and recreation, about how the pandemic has impacted Canadian varsity sports.
