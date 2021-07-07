UBC In The News

Billions in fishing subsidies finance social, ecological harm, report finds

Mongabay mentioned a report by UBC researchers at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, which looked at harmful fishing subsidies, payments made by governments that allow fishing fleets to operate beyond their normal capacity.
More than 1 billion marine animals may have died in B.C. heat wave: UBC professor

Research by UBC marine biologist Dr. Chris Harley estimates that more than one billion marine animals may have died during B.C.’s recent heat wave.
Parisian authorities face legal action over lead pollution from Notre-Dame fire

National Post mentioned UBC research that showed lead was a common building material in Paris during the construction of the Notre-Dame Cathedral, which dates back to the 12th century.
Stroke of bad luck: A different heat to worry about

Dr. Rachel White, an atmospheric scientist in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, was quoted about wet-bulb temperatures.
'The new reality': Expert warns B.C.'s fire seasons growing longer with climate change

UBC forestry professors Dr. Lori Daniels and Dr. Stephen Sheppard discussed the wildfire situation in B.C.
Heat wave deaths in Fraser Health nearly double compared to B.C. average

CTV spoke to UBC nursing professor Dr. Jennifer Baumbusch about the deaths during the heat wave.
Heatwave calls for emissions restrictions ignore the costs

UBC geography professor Dr. Simon Donner was quoted about how the new normal is going to keep changing until we stop producing greenhouse gas emissions.
UBC report highlights worsening mental health in schools: BCTF

A recent UBC study found that around 80 per cent of teachers experienced a decline in their mental health as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic— nearly double the rate of the general population.
Here's how to make a DIY air filter scientifically tested to take on smoky summer skies

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control worked with UBC to design a do-it-yourself air filter for particles in wildfire smoke.
The physician-designer will see you now

University Affairs featured UBC medical school alumna Michiko Maruyama, who is changing the field of medicine by creating art and designing toys.
