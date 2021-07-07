UBC In The News
Billions in fishing subsidies finance social, ecological harm, report finds
Mongabay mentioned a report by UBC researchers at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, which looked at harmful fishing subsidies, payments made by governments that allow fishing fleets to operate beyond their normal capacity.
Mongabay
More than 1 billion marine animals may have died in B.C. heat wave: UBC professor
Research by UBC marine biologist Dr. Chris Harley estimates that more than one billion marine animals may have died during B.C.’s recent heat wave.
CTV, Global, The Star, Weather Network, Times Colonist, Vancouver Sun, The Province, CHEK News, Yahoo, MSN
Parisian authorities face legal action over lead pollution from Notre-Dame fire
National Post mentioned UBC research that showed lead was a common building material in Paris during the construction of the Notre-Dame Cathedral, which dates back to the 12th century.
National Post, Calgary Herald, MSN
Stroke of bad luck: A different heat to worry about
Dr. Rachel White, an atmospheric scientist in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, was quoted about wet-bulb temperatures.
Times of India
'The new reality': Expert warns B.C.'s fire seasons growing longer with climate change
UBC forestry professors Dr. Lori Daniels and Dr. Stephen Sheppard discussed the wildfire situation in B.C.
Daniels: CTV
Sheppard: CTV, Spice Radio
Heat wave deaths in Fraser Health nearly double compared to B.C. average
CTV spoke to UBC nursing professor Dr. Jennifer Baumbusch about the deaths during the heat wave.
CTV
Heatwave calls for emissions restrictions ignore the costs
UBC geography professor Dr. Simon Donner was quoted about how the new normal is going to keep changing until we stop producing greenhouse gas emissions.
Toronto Sun
UBC report highlights worsening mental health in schools: BCTF
A recent UBC study found that around 80 per cent of teachers experienced a decline in their mental health as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic— nearly double the rate of the general population.
Indo-Canadian Voice
Here's how to make a DIY air filter scientifically tested to take on smoky summer skies
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control worked with UBC to design a do-it-yourself air filter for particles in wildfire smoke.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Tri-City News, Squamish Chief, Prince George Citizen
The physician-designer will see you now
University Affairs featured UBC medical school alumna Michiko Maruyama, who is changing the field of medicine by creating art and designing toys.
University Affairs