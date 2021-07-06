UBC In The News
More than a billion seashore animals may have cooked to death in B.C. heat wave, says UBC researcher
Research by UBC marine biologist Dr. Chris Harley estimates that last week’s record-breaking heat wave in B.C. may have killed more than one billion seashore animals living along the Salish Sea coastline.
CBC, Yahoo, CBC On The Coast, Newsweek, Independent (subscription)
Want to make yourself happy? Buy your dog a gift (science says so)
Media mentioned a UBC psychology study that found spending money on others promotes happiness.
Mental Floss, Daily Sabah
Survivor: Salmon edition
Dr. Scott Hinch, a fisheries scientist at UBC’s faculties of foresty and science, discussed chinook stocks and his research on thermal tolerance of juvenile chinook to see how they may fare in a time of climate change.
Hakai Magazine
Last week's heat wave won't be the last. Here's how Whatcom will be impacted
Bellingham Herald spoke to UBC geography professor Dr. Simon Donner about last weekend’s record-breaking heat wave and its impact on the upcoming wildfire season.
Bellingham Herald via MSN
Vancouver trees dry out as heat wave continues to take its toll
UBC forestry professor Dr. Stephen Sheppard discussed how urban planning must take heat waves into account going forward.
CBC
'Loss to our history': Lytton Chinese History Museum and 1,600 artifacts destroyed in fire
UBC history professor Dr. Henry Yu gave comments about the Lytton Chinese History Museum that was destroyed by wildfire last week.
News 1130
Academics, advocates question City of Vancouver's social indicators report
Dr. Miu Chung Yan, a professor at the school of social work, commented on the City of Vancouver’s social indicators report.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Windsor Star
Here’s what the pandemic taught Metro Vancouver about air pollution
Dr. Melissa Lem, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, says active transportation, like biking or walking, not only reduces health risks but helps better connect people with their communities.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Understanding the dangers of heat stroke
Dr. Michael Curry, a UBC clinical professor of emergency medicine, spoke about the dangers of heat stroke and who are most vulnerable.
CKNW Jill Bennett Show
How to keep our cities cool during the heat wave and UBC cool 'hood champs'
Cheryl Ng, engagement coordinator at the Collaborative for Advanced Landscape Planning in the faculty of forestry, discussed how to keep our cities cool during the heat wave and what roles cities can play.
Spice Radio
UBC Better Health supports for nurses are needed as pandemic deepened anxiety and depression
UBC nursing professor Dr. Farinaz Havaei discussed her study on the impact of COVID-19 on nurse mental health. The study showed better mental health supports for nurses are needed.
Spice Radio, CKNW Jill Bennett Show – June 24 at 2:00 PM (34:40 mark)