In 2017, 1.05 million Indians died due to burning fossil fuels, study says

The Wire India spoke to Dr. Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, about his study that found the deaths of 1.05 million people in 2017 could have been averted if we had eliminated fossil fuels everywhere – and as many as half of them just by not burning coal.

