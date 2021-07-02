UBC In The News
In 2017, 1.05 million Indians died due to burning fossil fuels, study says
The Wire India spoke to Dr. Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, about his study that found the deaths of 1.05 million people in 2017 could have been averted if we had eliminated fossil fuels everywhere – and as many as half of them just by not burning coal.
The Wire (India)
Conversations That Matter: Standards for renewable cities
Dr. Walter Mérida, a professor of mechanical engineering, joined Conversation That Matters to discuss the complex and achievable process of integrating renewable energy into the transportation and energy grid we need to successfully transition to electrified transportation.
Vancouver Sun
Dire fire warnings issued in wake of record heatwave in Canada, U.S.
Dr. Adam Rysanek, a professor at the school of architecture and landscape architecture at UBC, was quoted in an article about extreme weather phenomena brought on by climate change.
Reuters via Daily Mail, Times of India, ABC News (Australia), Today Online
More than 300 die suddenly in blistering Canadian heatwave
UBC geography professor Dr. Simon Donner gave comments about the effect of a heatwave on small marine organisms and said what we have been warning is going to become more frequent if we keep adding greenhouse gas emissions to the atmosphere.
The Times (subscription)
Lululemon founder buys Canadian islands to conserve ecosystems
Dr. Kai Chan, a professor at UBC’s Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, says while private land conservation is an important part of the solution to overdevelopment, it is not a complete solution.
Guardian
Expert warns of ‘extreme fire danger’ as heat wave pushes B.C. wildfire risk to dangerous levels
UBC forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels spoke about the increased risk for wildfires brought on by soaring temperatures in B.C.
Global, Global News Hour at 6, Vancouver Sun
Western Canada heat wave: How to stay cool and plan for future hot spells
Dr. Adam Rysanek, a professor at the school of architecture and landscape architecture at UBC, shared some tips on how to keep safe from extreme heat.
Global
A new wave of buyers expected to hit B.C. real estate market
Patrick Condon, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, was quoted in an article about how denser urban cores generate pricier housing if the state doesn’t monitor against it.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
B.C.’s extreme heat wave emergencies linked to health of ecosystem
UBC public health experts Dr. Farah Shroff and Dr. Michael Brauer spoke about how more needs to be done to implement immediate and long-term measures to mitigate the effects of future heat waves.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Heat dome leaves ‘staggering’ number of deaths in its wake in British Columbia
Dr. Sarah Henderson and Dr. Michael Brauer, professors at UBC’s school of population and public health, gave comments about heat-related deaths.
Henderson: The Star
Brauer: Glacier Media via North Shore News, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, New West Record, Tri-City News, Times Colonist, Squamish Chief, Pique, Prince George Citizen
As a return to ‘normal’ seems achievable, adjustment disorders are the new elephant in the room
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor discussed post-pandemic mental health outcomes.
Globe and Mail
Moving into new phase of reopening
UBC dentistry professor Dr. HsingChi von Bergmann expressed her concern about moving into a new phase of reopening, and how uncertainty over the Delta variant may lead us to repeat what is happening in the U.K.
OMNI – Focus Mandarin
How B.C. parents can help anxious kids adjust to life as COVID dwindles
Dr. Lynn Alden, a professor in UBC’s department of psychology, commented on people feeling anxious as life returns to “normal” after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News
Disappeared children leave a hole in the soul of a family
Peter W. Klein, a UBC professor and executive director of the Global Reporting Centre, says a disappeared death leaves a hole in the soul of a family – a hole you keep trying to plug, but never quite can.
Globe and Mail
Commemoration controversies in classrooms: Canadian history teachers disagree about making ethical judgments
UBC education professor Dr. Lindsay Gibson co-wrote an article about his research that argues commemoration controversies should be taught in Canadian history and social studies classrooms.
The Conversation via National Post