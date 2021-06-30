UBC In The News
Black holes eat neutron stars for breakfast — and burp out gravitational waves
Inverse highlighted a new study by LIGO-Virgo-KAGRA, which confirmed two observed collisions between black holes and neutron stars. Study co-author Dr. Jess McIver, a professor in UBC’s department of physics and astronomy, was quoted.
Inverse
Beyond coronavirus: the virus discoveries transforming biology
UBC virologist Dr. Curtis Suttle commented on the importance of viruses to ecosystems and organisms, saying that without viruses we would not be alive.
Nature
Ottawa to close about 60 per cent of commercial salmon fisheries to conserve stocks
Dr. Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, commented on the closure of commercial fisheries.
The Canadian Press via National Post, Winnipeg Free Press, The Star, North Shore News, North Delta Reporter, Prince George Citizen, MSN
Western Canada’s extreme heat wave: Some experts have ‘never seen’ anything like it
UBC geography professor Dr. Simon Donner says warming nighttime temperatures are “like a fingerprint of climate change.”
Global
Heat dome over Western Canada linked to dozens of B.C. deaths: ‘We’ve never seen anything like this’
Dr. Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, gave comments about the increase in deaths linked to extreme heat.
The Star
UBC study finds teachers report decline in mental health amid COVID-19 pandemic
A study by Dr. Anne Gadermann, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, found that more than 80 per cent of teachers reported that their mental health was slightly or significantly worse now than prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Global
Commemoration controversies in classrooms: Canadian history teachers disagree about making ethical judgments
UBC education professor Dr. Lindsay Gibson co-wrote an article about his research that argues commemoration controversies should be taught in Canadian history and social studies classrooms.
The Conversation
Canadian ethicists recognize the critical importance of science and research
UBC medical ethicist Dr. Judy Illes, along with other Canadian ethicists, discussed how critical ethical thinking, scholarship, and action have a role to play on every committee for science and research.
The Conversation