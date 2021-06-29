UBC In The News
The Northwest heat wave is 'unprecedented.' Here's what's pushing it into uncharted territory.
Media highlighted a study by Dr. Kate Weinberger, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, that looked at the number of deaths related to heat in the United States.
CNN, Georgia Straight
Nearly 40 per cent of Canadians believe country's immigration target is too high
A new poll from the Angus Reid Institute, in partnership with UBC, showed that one-third of Canadians think that Canada’s 2022 immigration targets are “about right,” while nearly 40 per cent say it’s “too high.”
News 1130
We’re learning the wrong lessons from the world’s happiest countries
UBC psychology professor Dr. Elizabeth Dunn commented on replicating the structural features that make other countries happier.
The Atlantic
Heat wave has unusual characteristic, high nighttime temperatures, expert says
UBC geography professor Dr. Simon Donner and Dr. Rachel White, a professor in UBC’s department of Earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, spoke about how there is a link between B.C.’s current extreme weather temperatures and climate change.
The Canadian Press via Global, Globe and Mail, National Post, National Observer, The Star, CityNews, News 1130, Surrey Now-Leader, North Delta Reporter, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Times Colonist, Victoria News, Castanet, Prince George Citizen
Metro Vancouver creates tool kit for cities to retain, grow tree canopies
UBC forestry professor Dr. Stephen Sheppard gave comments about Metro Vancouver’s guide on urban forest management. He said climate change is going to be very real and quite damaging and we’re going to need all the trees we can get to cool us down and provide many other important benefits for our communities.
CBC via Yahoo
Quirks & Quarks listener question show
CBC’s Quirks & Quarks asked Dr. Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, how aquatic mammals obtain the fresh water needed for their survival. The show also asked Dr. Martin Hirst, a professor in UBC’s department of microbiology and immunology, how human cells know where they are in the human body.
CBC Quirks & Quarks
B.C. heatwave causing serious sleep struggles
Dr. Wendy Hall, a professor emeritus at UBC’s school of nursing, spoke about the effect of the current heatwave on people’s ability and quality of sleep.
News 1130, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Edmonton Journal
Indigenomics 101: A new voice shows how to make room for First Nations at the economic table
Dr. Angela Redish, a UBC professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, was quoted in an article about the Indigenous approach to economics. She said today’s economy is built on that of yesterday.
Financial Post
‘Black swan’ heat wave brings record-breaking power demand
Dr. Milind Kandlikar, a UBC professor at the school of public policy and global affairs and the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, gave comments about how utility providers will have to adjust to changing weather patterns.
National Observer (subscription)
The business of heat: B.C. heat wave presents health, productivity risks to people working from home
Dr. Kate Weinberger, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says people working from home need to take every precaution during the heat wave to stay safe and productive.
Business in Vancouver
In the drive towards a sustainable city, some motorists are left behind
Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on Vancouver’s new citywide parking proposal.
The Tyee
Trees are dying of thirst in the Western drought – here’s what’s going on inside their veins
Dr. Raquel Partelli Feltrin, a postdoctoral scholar in botany at UBC, co-wrote an article about severe drought stress in trees and fire danger.
The Conversation