UBC In The News

The Northwest heat wave is 'unprecedented.' Here's what's pushing it into uncharted territory.

Media highlighted a study by Dr. Kate Weinberger, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, that looked at the number of deaths related to heat in the United States.
CNNGeorgia Straight

Nearly 40 per cent of Canadians believe country's immigration target is too high

A new poll from the Angus Reid Institute, in partnership with UBC, showed that one-third of Canadians think that Canada’s 2022 immigration targets are “about right,” while nearly 40 per cent say it’s “too high.”
News 1130

We’re learning the wrong lessons from the world’s happiest countries

UBC psychology professor Dr. Elizabeth Dunn commented on replicating the structural features that make other countries happier.
The Atlantic

Heat wave has unusual characteristic, high nighttime temperatures, expert says

UBC geography professor Dr. Simon Donner and Dr. Rachel White, a professor in UBC’s department of Earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, spoke about how there is a link between B.C.’s current extreme weather temperatures and climate change.
The Canadian Press via GlobalGlobe and MailNational PostNational ObserverThe StarCityNewsNews 1130Surrey Now-LeaderNorth Delta ReporterMaple Ridge-Pitt Meadows NewsTimes ColonistVictoria NewsCastanetPrince George Citizen

Metro Vancouver creates tool kit for cities to retain, grow tree canopies

UBC forestry professor Dr. Stephen Sheppard gave comments about Metro Vancouver’s guide on urban forest management. He said climate change is going to be very real and quite damaging and we’re going to need all the trees we can get to cool us down and provide many other important benefits for our communities.
CBC via Yahoo

'Where is their soul?': Inside the failed push to make Catholic Church pay for its residential school abuses

Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond (Aki-kwe), academic director of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, commented on the Catholic Church compensation deal.
CBC via Yahoo

Quirks & Quarks listener question show

CBC’s Quirks & Quarks asked Dr. Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, how aquatic mammals obtain the fresh water needed for their survival. The show also asked Dr. Martin Hirst, a professor in UBC’s department of microbiology and immunology, how human cells know where they are in the human body.
CBC Quirks & Quarks

B.C. heatwave causing serious sleep struggles

Dr. Wendy Hall, a professor emeritus at UBC’s school of nursing, spoke about the effect of the current heatwave on people’s ability and quality of sleep.
News 1130, Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe ProvinceEdmonton Journal

Indigenomics 101: A new voice shows how to make room for First Nations at the economic table

Dr. Angela Redish, a UBC professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, was quoted in an article about the Indigenous approach to economics. She said today’s economy is built on that of yesterday.
Financial Post

‘Black swan’ heat wave brings record-breaking power demand

Dr. Milind Kandlikar, a UBC professor at the school of public policy and global affairs and the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, gave comments about how utility providers will have to adjust to changing weather patterns.
National Observer (subscription)

The business of heat: B.C. heat wave presents health, productivity risks to people working from home

Dr. Kate Weinberger, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says people working from home need to take every precaution during the heat wave to stay safe and productive.
Business in Vancouver

In the drive towards a sustainable city, some motorists are left behind

Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on Vancouver’s new citywide parking proposal.
The Tyee

Trees are dying of thirst in the Western drought – here’s what’s going on inside their veins

Dr. Raquel Partelli Feltrin, a postdoctoral scholar in botany at UBC, co-wrote an article about severe drought stress in trees and fire danger.
The Conversation