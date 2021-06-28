UBC In The News
Study links fossil fuels to a million deaths in 2017
A new international study co-led by Dr. Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, examined the sources and health effects of air pollution. The study claimed that globally, 1.05 million deaths were avoidable in 2017 by eliminating fossil-fuel combustion, with coal contributing to over half of them.
Forbes, Indian Express
Current use of hormonal contraceptives may up glaucoma risk
A study by Dr. Kate Hogden from UBC’s department of ophthalmology and visual sciences, found that women of reproductive age who currently use hormonal contraceptives are at higher risk for developing glaucoma.
Health Day
UBCO researcher examines the need for positive support when a child is sexually abused
New research by Cassidy Wallis, a psychology doctoral student at UBCO, showed what conditions would support a child if they have been sexually abused by someone close to them.
Castanet
Should I keep my couch for 40 years?
Dr. Katherine White, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke about how marketing messages encourage us to shop impulsively.
Rewire
B.C. authors are taking back the monsters of Filipino folklore from colonial influences
Dr. Chris Patterson, a UBC professor at the Social Justice Institute, was quoted in an article about Catholic and colonial influences on Filipino folklore.
CBC
Savvy coders find way to nab coveted B.C. camping spots
Dr. Aastha Mehta, a professor in UBC’s department of computer science, explained how the Selenium plugin works.
CBC
B.C. heat wave
Drs. Simon Donner, Kate Weinberger, Stephen Sheppard and Farah Shroff, professors at UBC, gave comments about B.C.’s current heat wave.
Donner: CBC, Vancouver Sun, Burnaby Beacon
Weinberger: CBC
Sheppard: News 1130
Shroff: Burnaby Beacon
'Sexist', 'misogynistic' cocktail pulled from menus of Metro Vancouver pubs
Dr. Mona Gleason, an educational studies professor, and Dr. Jonathan Ichikawa, a philosophy professor at UBC, commented on the removal of cocktails that have been described as misogynistic and sexist in Metro Vancouver pubs. They said that what we name things matters and the criticism is appropriate.
News 1130
Unvaccinated: The implications of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy
UBC bioethicist Dr. Anita Ho gave comments about ethical implications in choosing not to get vaccinated.
Vancouver Sun
Canada has done a complete about-face on ballistic missile defence
Dr. Michael Byers, Canada Research Chair in Global Politics and International Law at UBC, wrote an article about the announcement made by the U.S. State Department that revealed Canada’s next generation of warships could be equipped for ballistic missile defence.
Globe and Mail
Fast & Furious 9: The spectacular melodrama is exactly what a return to cinema needs
Dr. Lisa Coulthard, a professor in UBC’s department of theatre and film, co-wrote an article about the newest Fast and Furious movie, F9: The Fast Saga.
The Conversation via Yahoo
Catholic group gives 'formal commitment' to disclose all records from B.C. and Sask. residential schools
The Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre at UBC will act in part as an independent auditor for the Sisters of St. Ann documents, alongside the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation. Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond (Aki-kwe), academic director of the centre, said that they are putting priority on digitizing records, especially student illness and death records, to increase the accessibility of these records for affected communities.
CBC