Catholic group gives 'formal commitment' to disclose all records from B.C. and Sask. residential schools

The Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre at UBC will act in part as an independent auditor for the Sisters of St. Ann documents, alongside the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation. Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond (Aki-kwe), academic director of the centre, said that they are putting priority on digitizing records, especially student illness and death records, to increase the accessibility of these records for affected communities.

CBC