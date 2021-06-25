UBC In The News
Rise in B.C. government K-12 spending 'astounding,' says UBC researcher
A new study by UBC education professor Dr. Jason Ellis analyzed B.C.’s education spending over the past 50 years and found that K-12 public spending has more than doubled since 1970.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Squamish Chief, New West Record, Pique, Castanet, Prince George Citizen
The heat is on across B.C.
Dr. Sarah Henderson, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, gave tips on how to stay safe during an extreme heat wave.
CKNW Afternoon Show (7:30 mark)
What Canada’s looser travel restrictions mean for your summer vacay plans
Dr. Katrina Plamondon, a health equity researcher at UBCO, says that pandemic is a global health crisis, and it’s not gone just because Canada and the United States had accessed vaccines so fast.
Refinery 29
It’s not too late to save the night sky, but governments need to get serious about protecting it
Dr. Aaron Boley, a professor in UBC’s department of physics and astronomy, co-wrote an article about the threatened night sky and the potential damage from different forms of light and radio pollution.
The Conversation via Yahoo
Learning a new language - your mother tongue
Dr. Hedy Law, a professor at UBC’s school of music, spoke about her Cantonese music course and how it’s a unique way of engaging the language.
CBC On The Coast (3:60 mark)
Naomi Klein on her new gig at UBC and how climate justice can intersect with academia
National Observer interviewed climate activist Naomi Klein, who is set to help develop the Centre for Climate Justice at UBC. She discussed the centre, her new position and the role of climate justice in academia.
National Observer